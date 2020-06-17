These $30 Foldable Flats with Memory Foam Insoles Are the Perfect No-Nonsense Summer Shoe

Comfortable shoes come in all shapes and sizes. Some are specially made for specific health conditions, like diabetes or plantar fasciitis. Others are designed to eliminate pressure from standing all day long. And then there are shoes like the DexFlex Comfort foldable flats. The $30 shoes are a no-nonsense summertime staple that can complete an outfit while providing exceptional support for your feet.

These top-rated shoes have nearly 1,000 perfect five-star ratings that prove they’re much more advanced than the typical slip-on. Since they’re made with a cushioned multilayered memory foam insole, the flats are like pillows for your feet. In fact, they’re so fluffy that customers say wearing them makes you feel like you’re “walking on clouds.” That kind of support is rare, especially in flats.

In addition to the padded inside, the flats are lined with soft and stretchy fabric and protected by a flexible outsole. So when you move around, they won’t stay stiff as a board and cause irritation or blisters; they’ll move and bend with your feet, allowing for natural flexibility and motion. Plus, their foldability makes them perfect for packing on weekend trips or extended vacations. You can simply fold, pack, and go!

Whether you want them for casual use or a more dressed-up look, the shoes can blend in with anything in your closet, especially since the six color options are so versatile. Not to mention, the shoes come in wide fits (from sizes 5 to 12). Among the nearly 1,500 reviews, most revolve around the shoe’s ability to seamlessly cushion and mold to feet.

“These are, hands down, the best flats ever,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve recommended them to many a teacher friend. No blisters, no cramped toes, variety of colors.”

Below, step up your summertime shoe game and shop these beloved ballet flats for just $30.

