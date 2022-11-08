30 Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories for a creative Christmas countdown

The best Elf on the Shelf ideas for a creative Christmas countdown!

If you're a parent or spend any time on social media, you're probably well-acquainted with the Elf on the Shelf. Santa’s scouting elf arrives shortly after Thanksgiving and keeps watch to see if kids have been naughty or nice on the lead-up to Christmas morning.

These sneaky little spies are best-known for motivating kids to stay on their best behavior and for creating their own fun and Instagram-worthy nights of mischief. It's a hilarious holiday tradition that gives adds an extra dose of fun to help keep kids on the nice list.

If you're looking for some Elf on the Shelf ideas to get started, or you're looking to add a jolt of inspiration to your annual tradition, here are some fun and stress-free ways to kick off some holiday elfin magic in your home.

Elf on the Shelf arrival

The Elf on the Shelf book and doll.

To start your tradition off right, be sure to snag an elf with an accompanying storybook. The book outlines all the history, background, rules and details of the scouting elves, which will make your foray into this tradition a bit easier and will set your kids up for what to expect in the weeks to come.

$29 at Amazon

Elf on the Shelf ideas

A big part of the fun of the Elf on the Shelf tradition snapping and sharing pictures of the hilarious antics the elves get into while your family is fast asleep. Social media feeds flood with humorous pictures during elfing season, and it's a fun way to connect with others to share creative ideas and some holiday magic.

If you're looking for some Elf on the Shelf ideas to get started, or you need a jolt of inspiration to help you come up with a full month of creative ideas, here are some of our favorite Elf on the Shelf accessories and ideas that your kids will love.

1. An Elf on the Shelf arrival envelope

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: An envelope for your elf's arrival

Flights from the North Pole are ridiculous. It's far easier for your elf to arrive via airmail. This Elf on the Shelf arrival envelope comes special delivery and fits a standard 12-inch elf.

$13 at Amazon

2. An elfing around Elf on the Shelf activity kit

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: Filled with 25 days of Elf on the Shelf ideas, this kit does all the work for you.

If you love mischief and antics, this comprehensive kit has everything you need to come off as the one with the best Elf on the Shelf ideas, without having to work at it!

From tiny props to reindeer food, this kit has everything you need for authentic-looking setups that will make for a truly magical month of elfin mischief.

$63 at Etsy

3. A holiday-themed elf and fairy door

Welcome your elf in style.

How about a little doorway for your elf to enter through? This adorable door, wreath and "footprints" set is all you need to give your elf a festive welcome into your home!

$14 at Amazon

4. A set of pre-written notes

This kit even comes with a report card!

The note of the day keeps the bad behavior at bay. If you’re looking to get a little behavior modification out of this tradition, look no further. This set of letters, reminders and a behavior report (to be sent back to Santa on Christmas Eve) will help keep your impish one on track.

$25 at Amazon

5. A tool belt for toy-building

The toys aren't going to make themselves! They need a tool belt.

While we do appreciate a good pool party with Barbie and friends, this Elf didn’t just come here to relax. They have some work to do! This tiny tool belt will help them get things done as Christmas Day approaches.

$19 at Etsy

6. A snowman-style sledding set

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: Indoor confectioner's sugar or outdoor snow, this setup is perfect for powder play.

The weather outside might be frightful but this 4-piece set is so delightful. A sweater, a scarf, some earmuffs and an inflatable sled is all your elf needs for some fun in the winter wonderland. Just add powdered sugar for a perfect indoor snow hill!

$17 at Amazon

7. An Elf on the Shelf idea with a bit of potty humor

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: This hilarious prop really brings the mischief!

The cult of Elf on the Shelf loves humor that errs towards bawdy and potty. This will surely get kids giggling!

$18 at Etsy

8. An Elf on the Shelf costume set to help them get into character

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: A case of elf couture and costumes.

Little known fact: Elves are all about fashion. This couture set will make sure your elf is on trend, whether they are prepping for a slumber party, heading off to a holiday soiree or taking a weekend trip to the moon.

$40 at Amazon

9. A pizza party setup

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: A late night pizza party!

After a long night of work and mischief, your elf is going to need to nosh down. Nothing is better than a late-night pizza.

This Elf on the Shelf accessory set comes with pizza slices and a customizable box. So the pizza can come from the North Pole or from your favorite local joint.

$9 at Etsy

10. A set of lights for tree trimming fun

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: Just the right size for some elfin tree trimming.

These scouting elves do get into lots of mischief, but they are also very work-oriented. They work hard and play hard. Here is a string of lights that are just their size for when they want to add some extra holiday cheer to your home.

$11 at Amazon

11. A personalized prop kit

This elf kit can be completely customized!

If you want to have your whole month laid out for you, this kit does all the work! Just add an elf. There are options to buy 12 or 24 days of personalized antics that include props as well as suggested setups for the perfect snaps of your little visitor. You can also personalize this kit with a child’s name and the name of your scouting elf.

$60 at Etsy

12. A set of signs for the Elf on the Shelf arrival

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: A set of signs to let you know they're back!

Setting up a memorable Elf on the Shelf arrival is one of the most fun parts of this holiday tradition. Here is a fun set of pre-printed wooden signs that help your elf announce that they are back and the fun is about to begin!

$4 at Etsy

13. For the hipster elf

For the hipster elf.

He knew all about your favorite music and art before it was cool, and he was a Christmas elf before anyone else. Get him all set to visit his favorite brew pub with horn-rimmed glasses and a scarf that's subversively stylish.

$11 at Amazon

14. For the elf with hobbies

For the elf with hobbies.

There's more to life than just elfing around! Sometimes an elf needs to do some self-care by indulging in their favorite hobbies. If your elf likes ice fishing and rock music, this two-for-one set is just what they need.

$25 at Amazon

15. For the elf that missed pilates class

For the elf that needs to work on core strength.

If your elf is feeling a little bit floppy these days, this set is just what he needs. He'll be able to stand, sit, bend and grip with this smart kit that's made just for getting your elf Instagram-ready and positioned into any desired pose.

$18 at Amazon

16. An Elf on the Shelf set of report cards

Sweet and simple, this just checks off if there was a naughty or a nice day, for a daily Elf Report.

If you want to keep it straightforward “naughty” or “nice,” these postcard-sized cards are bright, cheerful and colorful. They don’t get into the nitty gritty, but—depending on your kid—maybe that’s a good thing.

$14 at Amazon

17. A comfy sleep set

This set is sure to be a sleeper hit with your elf.

If they’re going to be spending the next few weeks at your place, it’d be rude not to give them a comfy setup for their stay. This one comes with a flannel-lined plaid sleeping bag, a fluffy robe fit for a 5-star hotel, a scarf and some reader glasses—in case they brought along a book.

$10 at Amazon

18. Some inflatables for relaxing

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: No one throws a kitchen sink pool party like the Elf on the Shelf.

Turn your kitchen sink or bathtub into a pool party with these fun floaties. (True, these are made as floating cup holders, but they can also hold some pool-partying holiday elves.) Invite Barbie and maybe a dinosaur or two in on the fun.

$11 at Amazon

19. A book of cute Elf on the Shelf ideas

So many fun elf ideas! So little time.

$13 at Amazon

20. Some sweet Elf on the Shelf PJs

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: Some cozy jammies and slippers for a relaxing, mischief-free night!

You’re not going to make them sleep in their work clothes, are you? These comfy, candy cane-themed pajamas and fuzzy slippers are just the way to get on the nice list.

$25 at Etsy

21. A book of inspiration, with a few Elf on the Shelf accessories

This book is brimming with ideas for making the most of your Elf on the Shelf.

It can be hard to come up with new and innovative ideas for your elf when they’re around for at least 24 days and nights. For the days when you’re all out of ideas, this 60-page book will help inspire quick and easy scenes, to keep the fun going. It comes with 15 elf props and tools, over 135 colorful photos, and pages and pages worth of inspiration.

$20 at Amazon

22. A mailbox for North Pole correspondence

Just what you and your elf need for daily correspondence with Santa.

This magical mailbox takes letters to and from the North Pole nightly. It’s just right for sending off Elf reports, or getting messages back from Santa to encourage good behavior—or when a Christmas list needs immediate updating.

$12 at Amazon

23. Some elf-sized footprint stencils

These tiny footprints are very convincing!

This stencil transforms baking flour, baking soda or confectioners sugar to make perfectly-sized elf footprints. Little ones will love the magical trails they make throughout your home.

$4 at Etsy

24. An Ugly Sweater set

Your elf will bring home the Ugly Sweater prize!

Your elf will be the star of the ugly sweater party with this set. It includes one sweater with eight attachable decals for a fun and festive look for your little party animal.

$7 at Amazon

25. Some delicious doughnuts

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: This donut and coffee combo are just what your elf needs to stay fueled up.

A proper elf knows what it takes to be a good houseguest. Make sure yours arrives with some treats. May we suggest some holiday-themed doughnuts?

$10 at Etsy

26. A cute cookie-making set

Elves love to bake cookies!

Everyone knows that elves love sugar and that cookie-making is one of their greatest talents. This set comes with everything they need to make Christmas confections, including cookie cutters, a tray and colorful holiday sprinkles.

$12 at Etsy

27. For the moonlighting elf

Ever wonder where elves get all of their energy?

As you may have noticed, elves don’t sleep much. Word is, they are coffee addicts. If you want to get in on that morning coffee, pick up one of these sets to have your own in-home barista.

$20 at Etsy

28. For the couch potato elf

Some buttery popcorn and a cozy sweater for a night in.

These elves have been working hard all year. To be honest, they never get a day off. Set your elf up for a night off, with this set of popcorn and a comfy sweatshirt to kick back in.

$11 at Etsy

29. A North Pole-style Twister game

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: A Twister set for a fun night owl game night.

If your elf is looking a little stressed, help them blow off steam with a good, old-fashioned game night. Tinsel Twist is really popular north of the Arctic Circle. Gifting this game to your elf will definitely score you some points with Santa.

$4 at Etsy

30. A fully printable Elf on the Shelf accessory set for last-minute shoppers

Elf on the Shelf ideas and accessories: A fully printable package.

So you waited until the last minute? We can relate. Have no fear, all you need is a fresh set of printer ink for this fully-downloadable and printable set of Elf on the Shelf props and accessories.

$12 at Etsy

