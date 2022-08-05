30 Day Prep Launches, Bringing Rigor to the Test Preparation Industry

30 Day Prep
·3 min read

COLLEGEVILLE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Students who are preparing for college entrance exams, including the PSAT, SAT, and ACT, have a new study option that may help improve their scores: 30 Day Prep, which optimizes a student's potential for success through short, engaging, daily lessons. The company has begun offering rigorous online coursework that is meant to provide an alternative to expensive, in-person tutoring as well as to free online sites whose test prep lacks the structure that some test-takers need.

30 Day Prep, Friday, August 5, 2022, Press release picture
30 Day Prep states that the issues that are prevalent in the college entrance test prep industry are well-known. While the market is growing, American society in particular is beginning to question whether students whose parents can afford relatively expensive test prep courses have an advantage. The average family spends upwards of $3,000 on 12-18 months of private tutoring, with some spending even more. While some students do experience increases in scores, others do not, raising the question of whether this study option is the right fit.

In response to high-priced in-person tutoring, online programs that offer more low-cost, or even free, options have proliferated. 30 Day Prep says, "While undeniably useful, especially for low-income families, their main caveat remains their relative lack of engagement. Students must rely on their own self-discipline and motivation to teach themselves any strategies and information they can learn from a congregation of written materials." Another potential drawback is the lack of urgency: with free online preparation, students generally have ample time to complete the work, which has the potential to diminish what they learn and retain.

"At 30 Day Prep, we strongly believe that education is the centerpiece and keystone for all paths of success," says Ashraya Ananthanarayanan, Founder and CEO of 30 Day Prep. "We want to make educational boundaries lower for those across borders of age, race, and economic status. With this goal in mind, we are providing a third option for students preparing for tests, one that frees them of the unnecessarily expensive, elongated course structures found in other models."

30 Day Prep states that the optimal learning opportunity for course material is nearly 40 minutes per day for 30 days. "We took that idea, compressed it a bit more, and created a course structure that allows students to have short and engaging lessons daily," the company explains. "They go through 10 minutes of video lectures, 10 minutes of written lessons, and 10 minutes of tested material everyday for 30 days, with the exception of two days that are dedicated to full length test prep."

30 Day Prep says that overall, the requirement of having students complete lessons daily for 30 days gives them the rigor that they need to potentially be able to see success in their test scores. "We also offer flexibility and versatility, as our short, 30-minute lessons can be taken at any time during the day and across multiple devices, including cell phones and personal computers."

The company aims to serve at least 1,000 students each month, or a total of 12,000, over the next year, and will be reaching out to middle school and high school students as well as adults who may be thinking of enrolling in college.

As 30 Day Prep launches, Ashraya states that her company's main goal will be to provide equity in education. "We want to empower everyone with what they need so that they can break glass ceilings," she says. "With education, they will be able to rise academically and professionally, and that is the main goal of 30 Day Prep: to help everyone reach their own dreams, whatever they may be."

30 Day Prep, Friday, August 5, 2022, Press release picture
Thirty Day Prep was founded by CEO Ashraya Ananthanarayanan and is an educational institution that offers test prep for students of all realms, with each of the course offerings packaged into neat 30-minute, 30-day lessons. Ashraya started her own college path at the age of 14 when she enrolled at Harvard University for her undergraduate degree. Upon graduating, she moved into the LLB program at the University of London, where she is currently a 2L, and the MCIT program at the University of Pennsylvania. She is also the COO at LiteTech and at twenty years old purchased a Rolls Royce Ghost, becoming the youngest Rolls Royce owner in the United States.

For more information about 30 Day Prep, please visit www.thirtydayprep.com or contact:

SM Asif
(213) 314-2452

SOURCE: 30 Day Prep



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711055/30-Day-Prep-Launches-Bringing-Rigor-to-the-Test-Preparation-Industry

