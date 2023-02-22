30 cm of snow and -30° C temperatures coming to Quebec

A potent winter storm barreling into Ontario Wednesday will make its way up to Quebec, bringing a significant amount of snow to the southern regions of the province.

Wednesday will provide a bit of a lull before the heavy snow moves in through the overnight period, before spreading east into early Thursday morning. Another round of heavier snow will move in Thursday evening and overnight.

High pressure in northern Quebec will direct this late-week storm through New England while driving Arctic air southward.

Between 15-30 cm of snow is possible for Montreal and the Eastern Townships through Friday morning, while Quebec City will see closer to 10 cm this time around. Meanwhile, areas south-southeast of Montreal could see 20-30 cm of snow.

"As the snow is falling, temperatures will be sitting well below freezing, so the snow can be very fluffy in nature and can accumulate quickly," says Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "This kind of snow can easily be blown around, as well, so even just a slight breeze can limit visibility."

The storm will also generate strong winds and local blowing snow, so drivers will need to prepare for hazardous travel through its duration.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued weather statements for portions of southern Quebec, as well as snowfall warnings for localized regions close to the Ontario border.

Temperatures will remain frigid behind this system, bottoming out Friday night in the -20s across the province, which is about 15°C to 20°C below normal.

Further north, while high pressure will block the snow from advancing into northern communities, it will also usher in very cold temperatures and frigid wind chills. Temperatures across northern communities will drop into the -30s and -40s through the overnight hours of Thursday into Friday morning.

