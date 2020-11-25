50 Christmas Sides You Can Make in 40 Minutes or Less
Between opening presents, catching up with cousins and arguing with aunts, there’s enough to think about on Christmas. The last thing you should be doing during the holidays is spending the whole day at the stove. Instead, whip up a few of these quick and easy Christmas sides: They’re all ready in 40 minutes or less.
1. Baked Gorgonzola Bites
Cheesy beyond belief.
2. Salami, Artichoke and Ricotta Pasta Salad
Who says pasta salad is only for the summertime? (Not us.)
3. Spicy Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Tossed in honey-Sriracha sauce, then roasted until caramelized.
4. Winter Citrus and Pomegranate Salad
Seriously refreshing (and gorgeous).
5. One-Pot Mac and Cheese
If it’s cheese you want, it’s cheese you’re gonna get.
6. 5-Minute Parmesan Ranch Broccoli
Barely more work than just serving the broccoli raw.
7. Cheesy Garlic Zucchini Rice
So creamy and delicious, and only one pot necessary.
8. Sweet Potato Hummus
Serve with crackers and fresh veggies for dipping.
9. Skillet Toasted Green Beans
Let's make sure the kids get a little green on their plates between all the sugar cookies and candy canes.
10. Cacio e Pepe Cauliflower
Whatever you do, don’t skimp on the pepper.
11. Garlicky Baked Shrimp
Sure beats cocktail shrimp and store-bought cocktail sauce.
12. Fried Mac and Cheese Balls
You need only five ingredients to make these delightful little bites.
13. 20-Minute Mashed Potatoes
Yup, it doesn't get much easier than these.
14. Abundance Kale Salad with Savory Tahini Dressing
Just so you can say you ate something healthy in 2020.
15. Cheesy Garlic Bread
Yes, yes, a million times yes.
16. Sweet Potato Salad with Avocado Pesto
Bacon lovers: This one's for you.
17. Whole Roasted Carrots
A second helping? Don’t mind if we do.
18. Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
Fried to crispy perfection.
19. Garlic Parmesan Knots
Best enjoyed straight out of the oven.
20. Oven-Roasted Beets and Potatoes
Pair with something braised and beefy.
21. Paleo Fried Green Tomatoes
BRB, drinking the remoulade dip straight from the bowl.
22. Gnocchi with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
There's no such thing as too many carbs on Christmas.
23. Easy Grilled Parmesan Polenta Chips
Marginally healthier than the alternative. Every bit as delicious.
24. Lemony Roasted Asparagus
Honestly, we’d settle for lemony anything.
25. Smoked Gouda Potato Pancakes
Don’t forget the sour cream.
26. Parmesan Oven Roasted Tomatoes
Deceptively simple to make, and even easier to eat.
27. Quinoa and Vegetable Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Your vegetarian cousin will thank you.
28. Deviled Eggs 3 Ways
Roasted garlic, Sriracha or capers—which one will you pick?
29. Easy Creamed Spinach
A vegan take on a timeless classic.
30. Swiss Chard au Gratin
Smothered in a creamy white sauce and topped with buttery breadcrumbs and decadent cheese.
31. Instant Pot Spicy Thai Butternut Squash Soup
The toughest part of the recipe is chopping the squash—the rest is total cake.
32. Brussels Sprouts Latkes
Offer your guests a tasty surprise by putting a reimagined Hanukkah classic on the table.
33. Prosciutto and Fig Salad Board
Not only does the cutting board look pretty, it also grants you easy access to all the toppings (unlike your favorite salad bowl).
34. 5-Ingredient Red-Wine Cranberry Sauce
It calls for a whole cup of dry red wine. Need we say more?
35. Cauliflower Rice
Because the last thing anyone wants to do on Christmas is wait for water to boil.
36. Keto Instant Pot Sausage-Kale Soup
Swap sausage for kielbasa or kale for Swiss chard. The pressure cooker is your oyster.
37. Lemony Fried Brussels Sprouts
Did we mention they're buried in goat cheese and Parmesan?
38. Charred Cauliflower with Crunchy Garlic Chile Oil
Crunchy, smoky, sweet and slightly spicy. Chalk it up to holiday magic.
39. Cacio e Pepe Brussels Sprouts
You truly can't go wrong with butter, cheese and a ton of black pepper, huh?
40. Broccoli Rabe and Burrata with Lemon
Admit it: We had you at burrata.
41. Butternut Squash Fritters
We'll be topping ours with sour cream *and* apple sauce, thank you very much.
42. Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Bacon rolled in dark brown sugar and baked until sticky and crispy is the stuff of dreams. (Well, ours, at least.)
43. "Everything" Roasted Asparagus
No, we're *not* sick of everything bagel seasoning. Sorry not sorry.
44. Brussels Sprouts Skillet with Crispy Pancetta-Garlic Bread Crumbs
Don't wait forever for the sprouts to crisp up in the oven. The garlic bread topping in this stovetop recipe provides all the crunch you crave.
45. Savory Monkey Bread
It's as simple as slicing a store-bought loaf and stuffing the cuts with pesto and mozzarella.
46. Vegan Green Bean Casserole
Trust us, you won't miss the dairy one bit.
47. Harissa and Honey-Roasted Carrots
We've never met a yogurt moat we didn't like.
48. Make-Ahead Vegetarian Gravy
Don't make the mashed potatoes brave your relatives alone.
49. Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Chèvre Ranch
Proof that goat cheese can do way more than cheese boards and salads.
50. Baked Sweet Potato Fries
We have a feeling these will be a hit at the kids' table.
Additional reporting by Alexandra Hough