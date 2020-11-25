50 Christmas Sides You Can Make in 40 Minutes or Less

Between opening presents, catching up with cousins and arguing with aunts, there’s enough to think about on Christmas. The last thing you should be doing during the holidays is spending the whole day at the stove. Instead, whip up a few of these quick and easy Christmas sides: They’re all ready in 40 minutes or less.

1. Baked Gorgonzola Bites

Cheesy beyond belief.

Get the recipe

2. Salami, Artichoke and Ricotta Pasta Salad

Who says pasta salad is only for the summertime? (Not us.)

Get the recipe

3. Spicy Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Tossed in honey-Sriracha sauce, then roasted until caramelized.

Get the recipe

4. Winter Citrus and Pomegranate Salad

Seriously refreshing (and gorgeous).

Get the recipe

5. One-Pot Mac and Cheese

If it’s cheese you want, it’s cheese you’re gonna get.

Get the recipe

6. 5-Minute Parmesan Ranch Broccoli

Barely more work than just serving the broccoli raw.

Get the recipe

7. Cheesy Garlic Zucchini Rice

So creamy and delicious, and only one pot necessary.

Get the recipe

8. Sweet Potato Hummus

Serve with crackers and fresh veggies for dipping.

Get the recipe

9. Skillet Toasted Green Beans

Let's make sure the kids get a little green on their plates between all the sugar cookies and candy canes.

Get the recipe

10. Cacio e Pepe Cauliflower

Whatever you do, don’t skimp on the pepper.

Get the recipe

11. Garlicky Baked Shrimp

Sure beats cocktail shrimp and store-bought cocktail sauce.

Get the recipe

12. Fried Mac and Cheese Balls

You need only five ingredients to make these delightful little bites.

Get the recipe

13. 20-Minute Mashed Potatoes

Yup, it doesn't get much easier than these.

Get the recipe

14. Abundance Kale Salad with Savory Tahini Dressing

Just so you can say you ate something healthy in 2020.

Get the recipe

15. Cheesy Garlic Bread

Yes, yes, a million times yes.

Get the recipe

16. Sweet Potato Salad with Avocado Pesto

Bacon lovers: This one's for you.

Get the recipe

17. Whole Roasted Carrots

A second helping? Don’t mind if we do.

Get the recipe

18. Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

Fried to crispy perfection.

Get the recipe

19. Garlic Parmesan Knots

Best enjoyed straight out of the oven.

Get the recipe

20. Oven-Roasted Beets and Potatoes

Pair with something braised and beefy.

Get the recipe

21. Paleo Fried Green Tomatoes

BRB, drinking the remoulade dip straight from the bowl.

Get the recipe

22. Gnocchi with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

There's no such thing as too many carbs on Christmas.

Get the recipe

23. Easy Grilled Parmesan Polenta Chips

Marginally healthier than the alternative. Every bit as delicious.

Get the recipe

24. Lemony Roasted Asparagus

Honestly, we’d settle for lemony anything.

Get the recipe

25. Smoked Gouda Potato Pancakes

Don’t forget the sour cream.

Get the recipe

26. Parmesan Oven Roasted Tomatoes

Deceptively simple to make, and even easier to eat.

Get the recipe

27. Quinoa and Vegetable Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Your vegetarian cousin will thank you.

Get the recipe

28. Deviled Eggs 3 Ways

Roasted garlic, Sriracha or capers—which one will you pick?

Get the recipe

29. Easy Creamed Spinach

A vegan take on a timeless classic.

Get the recipe

30. Swiss Chard au Gratin

Smothered in a creamy white sauce and topped with buttery breadcrumbs and decadent cheese.

Get the recipe

31. Instant Pot Spicy Thai Butternut Squash Soup

The toughest part of the recipe is chopping the squash—the rest is total cake.

Get the recipe

32. Brussels Sprouts Latkes

Offer your guests a tasty surprise by putting a reimagined Hanukkah classic on the table.

Get the recipe

33. Prosciutto and Fig Salad Board

Not only does the cutting board look pretty, it also grants you easy access to all the toppings (unlike your favorite salad bowl).

Get the recipe

34. 5-Ingredient Red-Wine Cranberry Sauce

It calls for a whole cup of dry red wine. Need we say more?

Get the recipe

35. Cauliflower Rice

Because the last thing anyone wants to do on Christmas is wait for water to boil.

Get the recipe

36. Keto Instant Pot Sausage-Kale Soup

Swap sausage for kielbasa or kale for Swiss chard. The pressure cooker is your oyster.

Get the recipe

37. Lemony Fried Brussels Sprouts

Did we mention they're buried in goat cheese and Parmesan?

Get the recipe

38. Charred Cauliflower with Crunchy Garlic Chile Oil

Crunchy, smoky, sweet and slightly spicy. Chalk it up to holiday magic.

Get the recipe

39. Cacio e Pepe Brussels Sprouts

You truly can't go wrong with butter, cheese and a ton of black pepper, huh?

Get the recipe

40. Broccoli Rabe and Burrata with Lemon

Admit it: We had you at burrata.

Get the recipe

41. Butternut Squash Fritters

We'll be topping ours with sour cream *and* apple sauce, thank you very much.

Get the recipe

42. Bacon-Wrapped Dates

Bacon rolled in dark brown sugar and baked until sticky and crispy is the stuff of dreams. (Well, ours, at least.)

Get the recipe

43. "Everything" Roasted Asparagus

No, we're *not* sick of everything bagel seasoning. Sorry not sorry.

Get the recipe

44. Brussels Sprouts Skillet with Crispy Pancetta-Garlic Bread Crumbs

Don't wait forever for the sprouts to crisp up in the oven. The garlic bread topping in this stovetop recipe provides all the crunch you crave.

Get the recipe

45. Savory Monkey Bread

It's as simple as slicing a store-bought loaf and stuffing the cuts with pesto and mozzarella.

Get the recipe

46. Vegan Green Bean Casserole

Trust us, you won't miss the dairy one bit.

Get the recipe

47. Harissa and Honey-Roasted Carrots

We've never met a yogurt moat we didn't like.

Get the recipe

48. Make-Ahead Vegetarian Gravy

Don't make the mashed potatoes brave your relatives alone.

Get the recipe

49. Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Chèvre Ranch

Proof that goat cheese can do way more than cheese boards and salads.

Get the recipe

50. Baked Sweet Potato Fries

We have a feeling these will be a hit at the kids' table.

Get the recipe

Additional reporting by Alexandra Hough

