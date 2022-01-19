30 cheap London restaurants and their best dishes under £10

(ES composite)

According to Harden’s restaurant guide, the average price of a meal out in London for one last year came in at a shade under £60. Anecdotally, having been asking around lately, that figure seems closer to £70 and looking back over Jimi Famurewa’s reviews for this paper, it’s striking how often a meal for two seems to cost somewhere in the region of £125—£150.

There are reasons for what has been a recent climb in prices — many restaurateurs are frantically clawing back at pandemic losses that threaten their very existence. Others are trying to manage the staffing crisis by paying their teams more, while Brexit is making sourcing ingredients that much harder for everyone. And “that much harder” means, well, “that much more expensive.” That money has to come from somewhere.

Still, London has more than its fair share of cheap eats. Even the big name burger joints, like Patty & Bun or Five Guys, keep things just about sensible. Pizza is usually a bargain. There are some wonderful curry houses dotted across London. Others are BYOB, others run a buffet. The capital is heaving with places doing deals.

To cover them all here would be impossible, but this list is a start of those known and loved by the Standard. We’ll be adding to it regularly but, in the mean time, here’s 30 cheap eats to get started with. The 10 pound note still has a little power left yet.

CENTRAL

Jin Li

Chinatown has long jostled with places competing on prices and menu length. Dumplings Legend always works — eight dim sum come in under a £10 — but both Jin Li are special for their Sichuanese. With big portions, much of the menu is under budget; try the stir fried beef with oyster sauce (£9.20), marinated jelly fish with cabbage (£8.80), or fiull up on chicken skewers (£1.20 each).

Two in WC2, jinli.co.uk

Four Lanterns

Hardly a neighbourhood that screams value, Fitzrovia nevertheless has some surprising finds, especially around Cleveland Street. This Greek-Cypriot spot is all charm and generosity and welcome — priceless anywhere — and while the best of the menu is around £13-20, portions are enormous; for lunch, two starters would cheerfully suffice. Have the calamari (£5.50) and taramosalata (£4.75). Ok, you’re over by 25p, but hot pitta comes with both.

96 Cleveland St, W1, @thefourlanterns

Bancone

Bancone’s prices surprise at both the Covent Garden and Soho sites; these are buzzy places, recognised by Michelin with a Bib Gourmand (what you might drolly dub ‘stars on a budget’). Bancone suits diving in and out of: try the famous ‘silk handkerchiefs’ with walnut butter confit egg yolk for £9, or let bucatini cacio e pepe comfort at £10.

WC2, W1, bancone.co.uk

Yalla Yalla

Best known for Comptoir Libanais, Yalla Yalla continues founder Tony Kitous’ principles of grandmotherly generosity. Big dishes break beyond £10, but all of the mezze fall well beneath it; the batata harra (potatoes with red pepper, garlic, chilli and other spices, £6.50) and sujuk (sauteed, spicy sausages plated with lemon-juice drenched tomatoes, £6.95) are both delicious.

Two in W1, yalla-yalla.co.uk

Kiln

Among London’s finest restaurants, regardless of price, this spot — named for its wood-burning kiln — offers scorching dishes inspired by Thailand and Myanmar. Both the jungle curry with smoked kippers (£8.50) and wild ginger and beef neck curry (£9.50) are mouth numbing head-spinners. Have a rich £2.90 cull yaw and cumin skewer too; this mutton bite is beautifully rich.

8 Brewer St, W1, kilnsoho.com

Hoppers

A sensation when it first opened, it’s little surprise Hoppers has been able to expand so quickly. This Sri Lankan and South Indian-inspired restaurant remains acclaimed for its cooking, straightforward in only the sense that it is uniformly good. The place is named for a hopper, a pancake like an upturned lampshade, which can be had for £5, or £5.50 with an egg. These are there to go with the karis; the fish kari at £9.50 is the best under £10; spend £12.50 and the swimmer crab is something else. Both have that broad kind of spice that runs all across the palate without scorching.

Two W1, N1, hopperslondon.com

Club Mexicana

Mexican, obviously; vegan, less obviously. This Kingly Court slice of neon pink — think leg-warmers reincarnated as a restaurant — is ideal as a meat-free pitstop. £10 buys three tacos: the vegan chorizo is particularly good, the cheezeburger taco suitably satisfying. Burritos, served in or out of their wrap, are £9.

Kingly Ct, W1, clubmexicana.com

50 Kalò

Apparently now a favourite of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, this pizzeria opened quietly a few years ago not far from Trafalgar Square serving arguably the best pizza in the capital. An outpost of the Naples original, all the pizza’s are terrific, with the Marina (£6.95), Cosacca (£7.95) and Margherita (£9.95) all under budget. For more pizza across town, try and Pizza Union, where pizzas start at £4.25 and none creep over the £7 mark.

7 Northumberland Ave, WC2, 50kalo.it

NORTH

Seashell of Lisson Grove

Long gone are the days of a chippie being cheap, and fair’s fair: fish should cost. On the cusp of St John’s Wood, Seashell is as expensive as might be expected but the fish n’ chips are arguably the best in town. In the restaurant, a fish finger burger (£9) is a perfectly-executed nostalgia piece. Taking it away? £11 for cod, plaice or haddock and chips is today a bit of a bargain.

49-51 Lisson Grove, NW1, seashellrestaurant.co.uk

Chicken Shop

Granted, most chicken shops could have made it on here, and granted, since expanding into North London five years ago, there are now five Morley’s up and running. Still, to sit in, Soho House owned Chicken Shop is a red-n-white tiled winner. £9.50 buys a half-chicken, spit roasted over a wood fire and fragrant with paprika, oregano and garlic. Cocktails are good, too.

128 Allitsen Road, NW8, chickenshop.com

Sarchnar

The Edgware Road is famously not short of Middle Eastern food. Still, even among the great many spots, this one merits a little more attention. For the 11 hours it opens every day, from noon till 11pm, it remains packed with loyal locals. The service is notably attentive, it draws everyone from around, and its kebabs are particularly good — the lamb tikka sees cubed lamb tender and blackened with tomatoes and onions fresh and flavoursome (£9.50). But in truth, it’s tough to spend too much here. A find.

397 Edgware Rd, W2, 020 7724 5577

Murger Han

Xi’an cooking is good — and good value — across town (not far off Great Ormond Street, try the celebrated Master Wei Xi’An). Murger Han is named for a type of ancient sandwich (pork or beef available at £7) but the noodles can’t be missed: in the Euston branch, £8.50 buys noodles with braised pork and vegetables, served either with or without spicy and sour soup. The beef murger soup at £10 is delicious too.

NW1, W1, EC3, murgerhan.co.uk

Temple of Seitan

Not so much of a Satantic house of worship and more of a veritable vegan haven, the Seitan gang were among the first to popularise the idea that meat-free cooking didn’t need to be too worthy. This is proper fast food, and priced accordingly: everything from the wings to the burgers comes in under a tenner, with most at £6-7.50. Have a milkshake, too.

NW1, N1, E9, SW2, templeofseitan.co.uk

Patogh

There is the minimum of fuss at this Persian cave. And cave, affectionately used, feels the right word: step inside and the smell of the grill is everywhere. The walls are mix of green-painted panels and earthy brown, roughly finished walls. Things are served cafe-style, on metal trays, and the only things that tiptoe over the tenner are the lamb special and the sea bass, both at £12. Worth it though these are, the marinated half chicken for £8 is a steal, and with some plain bread — £2 but sometimes on the house — is enough for a meal.

8 Crawford Pl, W1, patoghlondon.com

EAST

Dumpling Shack

No prizes for guessing Dumpling Shack’s bag: they’re masters of both boiled and pan fried dumplings and noodles. It’s a menu of sub-£10 bites. Six of their daily-fresh pan fried pork soup dumplings go for £9.50, but the spicy Dan Dan beef noodles are particularly good and just £7.50, or £9.50 with extra beef. There’s something appealing about the straightforwardness of this spot, and the execution of the idea is brilliant, too.

E1, E14, dumplingshack.co.uk

Sager + Wilde

It’s a particularly good time to pour into one of the Sager + Wilde wine bars, as they’ve 50 per cent off food from Sundays to Thursdays, up to the value of £10 per person until the end of the month. At the Hackney branch, small plates all over around the £10 mark: the duck rillettes (£10) and marinated Courgettes with moscatel vinegar dressing and wild thyme (£8) are particularly good. Still, if you can stretch to £12, go to Paradise Row: £12 buys a glass of wine and a bowl of any pasta, 5-6.30pm, all week.

Two in E2, sagerandwilde.com

Del74

Dalston’s Del74, which reopens next week, is a good time place: come for 70s vibes, lots to drink, and piles of tacos. On Tuesdays, tacos are just £2.50 all through the evening, with beers at £3.50 and shots at £3. Happy runs on Saturdays too, 1-5pm. The barbacoa taco, made with slow-cooked lamb, comes with a hypnotic instance to keep ordering more.

129 Kingsland High St, E8, tacosdel74.com

Mao Chow

Twelve-seater spots tend to have an air of exclusivity and price themselves accordingly. Perhaps no-one told Mao Chow which, despite having roughly the same square footage as an iPad, doesn’t charge more than £10 for anything. It’s Chinese, everything is vegan, and much of it shot through with heat. Try the dan dan noodles (£9.50), with spicy sesame and peanut noodles, or the dumplings in chilli oil (£6.50).

159A Mare St, E8, mao-chow.com

Beigel Bake

Here because a Brick Lane beigel is a London bucket-list dish. The salt-beef beigel is £6.40, thick tongue of gherkin and all. The place never closes, the dish is always perfect. What else is there?

159 Brick Ln, E1, bricklanebeigel.co.uk

SOUTH

Ciullosteria

Quite why so many local Italians should be so ropey is one of those enduring London mysteries. But every now and then sits one of those places where everyone goes when the trauma of facing somewhere new is off the cards. Ciullosteria is that place, always filling up till it’s a clattering room of laughter. Pasta and pizza are both good — they are not reinventing the wheel but, well, they needn’t. Parmigiana (£8.90) and pan-fried prawns in tiger prawns (£8.90) are both decent.

31 Balham High Rd, SW12, ciullosteria.com

Rum Kitchen

“Be more carnival” runs the Rum Kitchen slogan, which gives you an idea of the feel of the place: dour-faced food that takes itself too seriously this is not. No prizes for guessing that means lots of rum cocktails (most under £10) and jerk-spiced, well, everything. The loaded chicken fries and jackfruit fries at both £9.50, and wings start from £6.95.

SW9, W1 E1, therumkitchen.com

Dosa n Chutny

This Tooting favourite is so fairly priced that two people could come in for a dosa and still leave with a change from a tenner — there are plenty on the menu at £4.95 each. In fact, on a menu that runs on seemingly forever, there’s not a single dish more than £9. It has dentist bright lighting, but the South Indian and Sri Lankan cooking really is excellent. Try the mutton Kothu — a joyful mess of diced roti, meat, spices, and plenty of veg — for £6.95.

68 Tooting High St, SW17, dosanchutnytooting.co.uk

Flour & Grape

Bermondsey Street bustles with places that are all good, but Flour & Grape sits among the best. The pork tortelloni, at £10, comes in a puddle of sage butter and is something of a perfect dish; stretch to £11.50 for one of the richest ragu’s in town.

214 Bermondsey St, SE1, flourandgrape.com

Padella

A list such as this without Padella might very well be illegal. The pasta here regularly inspires queues and, well, the stuff is very good. It once was a bargain, which is somewhat less true these days, with pasta starting at £8 (not so long ago, it used to be £5), but given they’re made fresh on site everyday, it’s hard to criticise. The pici cacio e pepe, that addictive wash of parmesan, pepper and pasta, is the dish that made this place. Yours for £10.

SE1, EC2, padella.co

Where the Pancakes Are

If the idea seems too slender but somehow WTPA’s shtick sticks: these are buttermilk treats, both savoury and sweet. The Turkish breakfast, made by its warm chilli butter, is £9, as is the surprisingly delicate mix of pear and caramel.

SE1, W1, wherethepancakesare.com

WEST

Addie’s Thai

Most would walk past Addie’s Thai, were it not for the fact it’s often got a crowd keeping it busy. Now in its 35th year, its name with locals has stayed golden for its authentic, liberally spiced take on a night eating in Bangkok. Most mains tick over the £10 mark, but the squid pad kratiem at £9 is a steal.

121 Earls Court Rd, SW5, addiesthai.co.uk

Big Easy

An American-style diner might not be top of the capital’s pecking order but the value is undeniable: the £10 lunch, which includes a drink, includes everything from a texas rub steak to roasted vegetable & mushroom fajitas. It’s not a spot for haute cuisine but with a group, it’s good fun - and there’ll be enough cash left over to do something else with, too.

TW18, SW3, WC2, E14, E20, bigeasy.co.uk

Haweli

This white-fronted spot keeps it simple: it does very good curry at a very good price. The shahzadi gosht masala is especially good (£8.95), one of those simple dishes that works so well over and over: lots of onions, plenty of spices and a hint of lime, but the vegetarian dishes, all around £4-5, are where the best value is.

357 King St, W6, 020 8748 7408

Da Maria

Even apart from the somewhat bizarre, Cafe Diana (think: greasy spoon with added Lady Di) Notting Hill Gate has a string of places to eat cheaply in. The best is Da Maria, a 40-something spot that specialises in Neopolitan classics. It’s small, packed full of posters and paintings, and serves pizza for £7 and most of its pasta for under £10. The Napoletana (£8.50) shows just how far a simple tomato sauce can go.

87 Notting Hill Gate, W1, damaria.co.uk

Miod Melina

Acton does not, perhaps, have the thriving restaurant scene it might. Still, this Polish spot a reputation that’s travelled out of W3 for, in part, the staff here, who have this way about them that is utterly hospitable. The food is good, too, and while much of it is in the low teens, there’s borscht for £6.95 and Polish Stroganoff for £9.90. It’s all presently cleanly, in a simply done room that is uncluttered but not without charm.

315 Horn Ln, W3, facebook.com/Miodmalinaacton