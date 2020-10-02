30 Cat Halloween Costumes for Your Ferocious Little Beast

Cats are to Halloween what elves are to Christmas—it wouldn’t be the same holiday without ’em. So, even while your four-legged feline may never step foot outside your house, there’s no reason Catniss can’t be included in some spooky October 31 activities. Here are 30 cat Halloween costumes that are definitely more hilarious than they are scary, but Catniss never has to know that, does she?

1. Lion

Pay homage to your little lion cub’s heritage—and blast The Lion King album while you’re getting ready, ya know, just to get into character.

$7 at Amazon

2. Wild West Sheriff

“This house isn’t big enough for the both of us,” is something your cat has probably thought to himself. Little did Rex know you’d be putting him in this…

$13 at Amazon

3. Spider Kitty

Fluffy already has nine lives, shouldn’t she have at least nine legs?

$5 at Amazon

4. Unicorn

After all, Buttons is a one-of-kind feline. Shouldn’t his costume reflect his uniqueness?

$10 at Amazon

5. Bat Cat

Na-na na-na na-na na-na—Bat Cat!!!! Wanna take this costume to the next level? Dress your toddler (or dog) up as Robin.

$9 at Amazon

6. Monster

OK, this monster is a little less The Thing and a little more Monsters Inc., but either way let’s hope Bart’s attitude doesn’t change to match his outfit.

Buy it ($13)

7. Devil

Marshmallow looks sweet as pie on your Instagram account, but we all know this costume is more than appropriate.

$9 at Amazon

8. Sailor

Tortellini is most definitely a house cat, but Halloween’s the purr-fect occasion to test out his sea legs.

$10 at Amazon

9. Pizza Slice

Remember that time Buttercup licked the cheese off your pie? Think of this as payback.

$18 at Amazon

10. Kitty Buffet

Hey, it’s five o’clock somewhere, right?

$13 at Amazon

11. Cowboy

“Old Town Road” on repeat is mandatory.

Buy it (from $15)

12. Doctor

Fuego has been looking for a way to pay homage to the brave healthcare workers on the frontlines, and this might just be it.

$15 at Amazon

13. Robot

If you ask us, this looks a more like an astronaut than a robot, but it really doesn’t matter as everyone will be too busy snapping photos of Roy Donk for Instagram.

Buy it ($13)

14. Ladybug

Maybe this will teach her to stop eating the bugs that fly in your window...though we wouldn’t bet on it.

Buy it ($13)

15. Jester

Got a kitty who’s resistant to wearing a full ensemble? Swap his regular collar for this court jester version for a minimalist costume that’s still plenty festive.

Buy it ($7)

16. Narwhal

When everyone else shows up to the party dressed as a mermaid, little Mitzi will stand out from the crowd as a unicorn of the sea.

Buy it ($13)

17. Double Rainbow

Grab a camera and pretend you’re the “double rainbow” guy.

Buy it ($13)

18. Puss ‘n Boots

Let’s be honest, you were never going to successfully slip his paws into four tiny boots. But you might have better luck with a dashing cape and feather-adorned cap.

$14 at Amazon

19. Stegosaurus

To match your nephew’s T-rex costume.

Buy it ($18)

20. Toast Head

Some things are inexplicably funny. And a cat with her head in a piece of toast is one of those things.

Buy it ($14)

21. Marie Cat-Toinette

If she tolerates the costume for at least one good photo, let her eat cake.

Buy it ($31)

22. Aviator

Ameowlia Earhart, reporting for duty!

Buy it ($20)

23. Lobster

Be warned: Once Whiskers tries lobster, she may never go back to tuna.

Buy it (from $14)

24. Taco

Taco ’bout a statement outfit.

Buy it (sfrom $14)

25. Wizard

After all, she cast a spell on your heart the moment you saw her.

Buy it (from $16)

26. Santa Paws

Look, if you’re going to spend the money on a costume for your feline, you might as well pick one they can wear multiple times a year.

$18 at Amazon

27. Peacock

Brownie has always loved being the center of attention…

Buy it ($18)

28. Bellhop

Yes, it’s pictured here on a dog but don’t let that stop you from dressing Purrcy up at a top notch Grand Budapest Hotel employee.

$16 at Amazon

29. Pumpkin

Because we had to have one pumpkin in here.

Buy it (from $15)

30. Were-cat

Mittens does tend to act up on full moons…

Buy it (from $15)

