30 Cat Halloween Costumes for Your Ferocious Little Beast

Cats are to Halloween what elves are to Christmas—it wouldn’t be the same holiday without ’em. So, even while your four-legged feline may never step foot outside your house, there’s no reason Catniss can’t be included in some spooky October 31 activities. Here are 30 cat Halloween costumes that are definitely more hilarious than they are scary, but Catniss never has to know that, does she?

RELATED: Why Do Cats Like Laser Pointers So Much?

View photos

1. Lion

Pay homage to your little lion cub’s heritage—and blast The Lion King album while you’re getting ready, ya know, just to get into character.

$7 at Amazon

View photos

2. Wild West Sheriff

“This house isn’t big enough for the both of us,” is something your cat has probably thought to himself. Little did Rex know you’d be putting him in this…

$13 at Amazon

View photos

3. Spider Kitty

Fluffy already has nine lives, shouldn’t she have at least nine legs?

$5 at Amazon

View photos