30 of the best swimsuits and bikinis
Pink and red swimsuit reduced to £80, summersalt.com
Totême black swimsuit £140, matchesfashion.com
High-waisted pastel print bikini set £75, paperlondon.com
Tartan swimsuit, with crossback £145, wolfandbadger.com
Belted striped swimsuit £99, Solid & Striped at theoutnet.com
LEFT: Lime green top from a set, £89.99, awaythatday.com, and brown textured bottoms from a set, £126, youswim.com. Visor by Toast.
RIGHT: Chocolate brown swimsuit with lime stripes reduced to £40, Baserange at ssense.com. Towels by Tekla.
High-waist bikini in mango yellow top £43, bottom £34, shopunderstatement.com
Lilac bikini with bust-support top £24, bottom £19, everlane.com
Hawaiian-print swimsuit £145, ganni.com
Multicolour print bikini set £45, ayalabel.com
Colourblock swimsuit with low rise legs £75, boden.co.uk
Leopard print swimsuit in coral pink £39, johnlewis.com
‘Spider-back’ red swimsuit £31, Nike at asos.com. Sunglasses by Les Specs, towel, by Hunza G
Cobalt blue asymmetric swimsuit £110, filippa-k.com
Retro flower print bikini with tie-sides top £24, bottom £22, wearewewear.com
Olive belted swimsuit £80, tocoswim.com
Narwhal print swimsuit £60, batoko.com
Green crinkled swimsuit £55, arket.com
Blue period-proof bikini top £38, bottom £31.50, modibodi.co.uk
Red racerback swimsuit £85, finisterre.com
Lilac crinkle swimsuit £155, hunzag.com. Sunglasses by Les Specs, bathrobe on chair by Tekla
Geo-print swimsuit £115, gimaguas.com
Olive swimsuit made with recycled nylon £140, davyj.com
70s-print bikini made with sustainable Econcyl top £75, bottom £50, tonathelabel.com
Shirred blue bikini made with recycled polyamide top £45, bottom £35, hush-uk.com
Bubblegum pink bikini top £40, bottom £65, prismlondon.com
Brown swimsuit from recycled fabric £180, formandfold.com
Pink floral tie-strap swimsuit £111, monteandlou.com