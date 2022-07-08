The Nordstrom Rack deals are so good right now — including a Kate Spade bag for only $9 and the prettiest summer dress
Everyone loves a good deal. And, everyone who loves a good deal also knows that the Nordstrom Rack sale section is truly the best place to shop for said good deals. From designer sunglasses for less than $100 to $3 tanks, everything is just magical.
Currently, the Nordstrom Rack sale section is fully stocked with major new discounts for you to shop! With markdowns on everything from bedding to beauty must-haves and vacuums to kitchen gadgets, you can score a ton of top-rated best sellers for really cheap.
But, this is Nordstrom Rack. Seasoned shoppers already know that deals this good don't stay around for long! So hurry while you can and shop the best Nordstrom Rack deals below.
Best Nordstrom Rack clothing deals
Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress, $22.46 - $29.97 (Orig. $88)
Madewell V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $9.33 - $16.97 (Orig. $16.97 - $19.50)
FRAME Le High Flared Leg Jeans, $89.97 (Orig. $238)
ASTR the Label Floral Smocked Tiered Midi Dress, $54.99 (Orig. $128)
BP. Ribbed Knit Pants, $6.97 (Orig. $29)
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $22.45 - $34.99 (Orig. $68)
Madewell Women's Dot Toss Lightspun Ruffle Sleeve Babydoll Dress, $49.97 (Orig. $95)
Halogen Favorite Tank Top, $9.97 (Orig. $19)
Best Nordstrom Racks shoe deals
Steve Madden Hoku Slide Sandal, $49.97 (Orig. $59.95)
UGG Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper, $44.97 (Orig. $100)
Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $62.99 (Orig. $99.95)
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal, $32.48 - $54.97 (Orig. $88)
Sam Edelman Eleanora Ankle Strap Sandal, $49.99 - $69.97 (Orig. $120)
Stuart Weitzman Sallie T-Strap Sandal, $59.97 (Orig. $125)
Best Nordstrom Rack accessory deals
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag, $79.97 (Orig. $175)
Chloé 54mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses, $79.97 (Orig. $229)
kate spade new york reusable shopper tote bag, $9.97 (Orig. $16)
Madewell Simple Chain Hoop Earrings, $10.97 (Orig. $22)
Brixton Joanna Straw Hat, $34.97 (Orig. $55)
Ray-Ban 52mm Wayfarer Sunglasses, $79.97 (Orig. $151)
Prada 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $144.97 (Orig. $272)
Best Nordstrom Rack beauty deals
Laura Mercier Hydrating Foundation Primer, $14.96 (Orig. $38)
Marc Jacobs Limited Edition Daisy Love Spring Eau de Toilette, $49.97 (Orig. $100)
Elemis Peptide4 Overnight Radiance Peel, $31.97 (Orig. $78)
Vince Camuto Cia Eau de Parfum Rollerball, $9.97(Orig. $25)
Shiseido Bio-Performance Glow Revival Cream, $64.97 (Orig. $130)
Nordstrom ClimaSMART Cooling Down Alternative Comforter, $114.97 (Orig. $199)
Terre Merre 24K Gold Wand, $22.50 (Orig. $128)
Best Nordstrom Rack home deals
Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker, $24.99 (Orig. $34.99)
Nordstrom ClimaSMART Cooling Down Alternative Comforter, $114.97 (Orig. $199)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw, $59.97 (Orig. $98)
STAUB Cast Iron 0.5 qt Round Cocotte, $89.97 (Orig. $186)
Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $59.97 - $69.97 (Orig. $89.95 - $109.95)
Modern Threads 1800 Series 100 Solid Microfiber 4-Piece Sheet Set, $22.97 - $29.99 (Orig. $58.99 - $73.99)
