The 30 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Who Ride

Stumped on how to show your appreciation for your bike-riding Dad this year? We can guarantee there's one thing he'll definitely love: having the time to ride as long as he wants. Outside of that, these great presents can show how much you care—and make his next ride even better.

The English Cyclist Tour de France Poster

If your dad’s office is full of boring, blank walls, help him decorate. This data-inspired illustration is not only a work of art but also a history lesson, showing the jersey colors of the winner of every Tour since it began in 1903.

Shop Now The English Cyclist Tour de France Poster $31.75 etsy.com

Handpresso Outdoor Set

With this portable kit, your dad can get his caffeine fix wherever he is. Throw it in the car to make an espresso for a pre- or post-ride boost. The four included cups make sharing easy.

Shop Now Handpresso Outdoor Set $199.99 backcountry.com

Time To Ride Clock

Another good one for the office, this handmade wooden timepiece bordered by a recycled bike chain is a classy way to show off his passion for cycling.

Shop Now Time To Ride Clock $34.00 uncommongoods.com

Kinetic Road Machine Control Trainer

Give him the gift of being able to ride whenever he wants, no matter the weather conditions, with this indoor trainer. Despite being more affordable than many others, it boasts connectivity with Kinetic’s app and other third-party platforms. And its smooth flywheel generates momentum for a lively feel.

Shop Now Kinetic Road Machine Control Trainer $569.00 clevertraining.com

Assos Flip Flops

Help him recover from his rides with these comfortable kicks. They’re great to stash in the car for after a ride—because no one likes clacking around with cycling shoes on.

Shop Now Assos Flip Flops $20.00 backcountry.com Backcountry

Palm Phone

Even a dad who’s not tech-savvy will appreciate this little gadget. The Palm phone can double as a simple smartphone and a bike computer, so he’ll never have an excuse not to return your call when out for a ride.

Shop Now Palm Phone $219.00 amazon.com

Slothwing Ties Bicycle Neck Tie

This is the one instance we’ll condone wearing a crazy tie. These have designs that are screen printed onto microfiber material to look sharp and sophisticated. Each is made to order, too, so dad can choose the color he likes.

Shop Now Slothwing Ties Bicycle Neck Tie $29.75 etsy.com

Rapha Post Shave Lotion

This lotion will make his morning a little more luxurious. The blend—designed for the face and legs—is a masculine­-but­-fantastic combination of scents and oils designed to treat beat-up skin with care. Black oat, lemon, aloe, and rosemary all work together for a nice finish to his shaving routine.

Shop Now Rapha Post Shave Lotion $30.00 rapha.cc

Crane Suzue Copper Lever Bell

This designer bell will add some flair to his bike, and its ring will resonate clearly and loudly for several seconds.

Shop Now Crane Suzue Copper Lever Bell $25.99 amazon.com

Pedro’s Bike Lust Polish

Help your dad keep his bike looking sweet with Pedro’s Bike Lust. This biodegradable formula cleans, polishes, and protects his frame while adding some extra shine. Bonus: It’ll build up a protective sheen to make it easier to wipe off tar, bugs, and road grime in the future.

Shop Now Pedro’s Bike Lust Polish $18.00 amazon.com

Peak Design Everyday Totepack

Make sure he has room for everything he needs on a ride with this waterproof, versatile, two-in-one backpack and totebag. Dual side zips provide easy access to the interior while on the saddle, and the inner dividers can be configured in many ways to keep belongings organized and protected.

Shop Now Peak Design Everyday Totepack $179.95 peakdesign.com

Portland Design Works Bar-Ista Coffee Cup Holder

Anyone who loves coffee will appreciate a cup holder mounted directly on their handlebar. The Bar-Ista lets riders bring a travel mug with them or pick up a to-go cup from the local coffee shop on the way to the trail.

Shop Now Portland Design Works Bar-Ista Coffee Cup Holder $19.00 amazon.com

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt GPS Bike Computer

The Elemnt is one of the most powerful cycling computers, but its biggest strength might be ease of use. Turn-by-turn navigation is clear and intuitive with the Route Me Anywhere feature in the proprietary app.

Shop Now Wahoo Elemnt Bolt GPS Bike Computer $230.00 rei.com

Enjoy the Ride Bike Chain Coaster Set

Sipping pints after a long ride or while watching a bike race on TV together is a nice way to spend the day. And these wooden coasters go nicely with the Time to Ride clock if he wants to go all-in on the recycled chain look.

Shop Now Enjoy the Ride Bike Chain Coaster Set $32.00 uncommongoods.com

Effetto Mariposa Caffelatex Synthetic Latex Tire Sealant

Each of Effetto Mariposa’s resealable pouches provides 60 milliliters of fast-acting synthetic latex sealant—enough to patch up thorn or pinch-flat punctures in one mountain tube or two road tubes. It comes with an applicator tube that injects sealant straight through the valve, so you don’t have to remove the tire. Just add sealant, switch to a pump or CO2 and inflate, then go.

Shop Now Effetto Mariposa Caffelatex Synthetic Latex Tire Sealant amazon.com

Igloo 70 Qt. Trailmate Roller

The 70-quart Trailmate might be the most over-designed cooler we’ve ever seen. And we mean that as a compliment. Pretty much every cooler-related feature you can think of is here—dual bottle openers, a telescoping handle, thick insulation that holds ice up to four days—plus a few extras, like a removable “butler tray” and two brackets to hold umbrella poles or fishing rods. With capacity to hold 144 beers (not including ice), it’s pretty much the ultimate post-ride machine.

Shop Now Igloo 70 Qt. Trailmate Roller $219.99 dickssportinggoods.com

Portland Design Works Yo! Handlebar Tape

PDW makes durable tape that will add some personality to his handlebar, with graphic designs like espresso, pizza, doughnuts, or tacos.

Shop Now Portland Design Works Yo! Handlebar Tape $28.00 amazon.com

Feedback Sports Ride Prep Tool Kit

Can a dad ever have too many tools? He may already own a multitool for basic bike repair, but this 12-piece kit will finally help him realize his dream of being his own bike mechanic.

Shop Now Feedback Sports Ride Prep Tool Kit $130.00 rei.com

The Road to San Donato: Fathers, Sons, and Cycling Across Italy

The Road to San Donato started off as pages in our magazine and later become a full memoir that tells Robert Cocuzzo’s cycling adventure with his father through Italy to trace their family history.

Shop Now The Road to San Donato: Fathers, Sons, and Cycling Across Italy $23.70 amazon.com

Rad Power RadWagon Electric Cargo Bike

With this cargo e-bike, new dads can install some children’s seats and take the kids out for a ride if they’re too young to join on their own two wheels.

Shop Now Rad Power RadWagon Electric Cargo Bike $1999.00 radpowerbikes.com

Kuat Sherpa 2.0 2-Bike Hitch Rack

Though there are plenty of decent racks for much less, this Kuat is actually an excellent value for its quality. This hitch rack can fit two bikes—just enough for you and dad—and its easy setup and intuitive use makes it convenient to load up bikes for a trip to the trail.

Shop Now Kuat Sherpa 2.0 2-Bike Hitch Rack $629.00 rei.com

NiteRider Lumina OLED 1200 Boost Headlight

This NiteRider is one of our favorites. Its 1,200 lumens can illuminate up to 20 yards ahead, making early morning or twilight rides safer. Best of all, the power saver feature will automatically shift to a lower setting to ensure dad isn’t left in the dark.

Shop Now NiteRider Lumina OLED 1200 Boost Headlight $143.99 competitivecyclist.com

Thule Bike Gear Locker Duffel

Thule’s duffel bag is designed to haul up to 55 liters of stuff. And it does that with its plenty of individual interior pockets, dedicated shoe and helmet storage, and a separate place to store dirty post-ride laundry.

Shop Now Thule Bike Gear Locker Duffel $129.95 rei.com

Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Repair Bike Stand

Help dad fix and clean up his bike with his very own repair stand. The Pro Elite is our top choice for its lightweight, folding design and superior clamp mechanism.

Shop Now Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Repair Bike Stand $324.95 amazon.com

Swiftwick Pursuit Business Eight

With these Swiftwick socks, he’ll be able to commute on the bike and still look professional when he arrives. Made of moisture-wicking Merino wool, the Pursuit Business Eight have a bit of cushion, compression, and a no-slip fit to ensure he stays comfortable all day, whether working from home or working out.

Shop Now Swiftwick Pursuit Business Eight amazon.com

Kryptonite New York Standard Heavy Duty U Lock

The best u-lock we’ve tested, Krptonite’s New York STD will protect his bike no matter where he rides, and it’s backed by up to $4,000 in theft protection.

Shop Now Kryptonite New York Standard Heavy Duty U Lock $99.35 amazon.com

Chain Keeper Tool

This handy little tool will keep his chain and frame protected while he’s doing his own bike repairs and maintenance.

Shop Now Chain Keeper Tool $16.00 rei.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Smartwatches have likely advanced significantly since dad’s first fitness tracker. With a watch like the Samsung Galaxy, he can keep track of all of his rides and workouts, as well as track calories, sleep, and other daily movements. He can also use Samsung Pay to pick up coffee on-the-go, stream music, and receive calls and texts right from his wrist.

Shop Now Samsung Galaxy Watch $400.00 amazon.com

Topeak Mountain DA G Mini Pump

For flat repair or moments when he’s forgotten his floor pump at home, this Topeak mini pump is an excellent option that can fill high-volume tires extremely fast. While it may be a bit bigger than other portable mini pumps, it makes up for it with its built-in gauge that never leaves you guessing how much air you’ve pumped into the tire.

Shop Now Topeak Mountain DA G Mini Pump $44.95 rei.com

Personalized Family Tandem Bike Art

What better gift than customized art that depicts the whole family out for a spin? You can add anywhere between 2 to 14 people (including pets!) on one long tandem bike, and select from a variety of character and color options to best represent your family.

Shop Now Personalized Family Tandem Bike Art $125.00 uncommongoods.com

