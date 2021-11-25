30 of the best deals from Nordstrom to snag on Thanksgiving Day
Happy Thanksgiving! If you can pull yourself away from that table of delicious food and good company today, you’re going to want to do some holiday shopping. And seeing as Nordstrom’s early Black Friday deals are live, you don’t have to wait another day to score epic discounts.
From marked-down clothes and shoes to home essentials and beauty items, Nordstrom’s website is fully stocked with incredible deals. Right now, you can save big on name brands like Sam Edelman, Tumi, Zella, Longchamp and so much more. So take advantage of these deals and start crossing names off of your holiday gift list today.
But if you could use a little help sorting through all of the deals, no worries! Keep scrolling to shop 30 incredible deals from Nordstrom that are live now. And don’t wait to add these special deals to your online cart. We have a feeling things will sell out quickly!
Best clothing deals at Nordstrom
1.STATE Cross Neck Cold Shoulder Cotton Blend Sweater, $49.90 (Orig. $89)
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $44.25 (Orig. $59)
Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Pajamas, $39.90 (Orig. $65)
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Ripped High Waist Ankle Slim Jeans, $58.80 (Orig. $98)
WAYF Nelle Half Zip Pullover, $49.90 (Orig. $78)
Topshop Riley Long Coat, $69.90 (Orig. $115)
Bernardo Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat, $89.90 (Orig. $139)
Best shoe deals at Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Jaye Platform Boot, $99 (Orig. $180)
Marc Fisher Iggie Chelsea Boot, $149.40 (Orig. $249)
Badgley Mischka Marlow Pointed Toe Pump, $141 (Orig. $235)
Vince Camuto Ackella Bootie, $78 (Orig. $130)
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Lodge Hiker Boot, $139.90 (Orig. $200)
Blondo Devin Waterproof Bootie, $99.90 (Orig. $160)
Timberland Linden Wood Waterproof Boot, $89.90 (Orig. $130)
Best handbag deals at Nordstrom
Coach Rambler Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag, $245 (Orig. $350)
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case® Packable Nylon Tote, $79 (Orig. $100)
Longchamp ‘Mini Le Pliage’ Handbag, $88 (Orig. $110)
Kate Spade New York the day pack leather backpack, $149 (Orig. $298)
Marc Jacobs The Director Croc Embossed Nubuck Leather Tote, $285 (Orig. $475)
Botkier Warren City Crossbody Bag, $113.77 (Orig. $228)
Best beauty deals at Nordstrom
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara, $10 (Orig. $25)
Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $21.50 (Orig. $43)
Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil, $46.90 (Orig. $67)
AllSaints Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum, $55.30 (Orig. $79)
Maison Margiela Replica Candle Trio, $50 (Orig. $85)
Best home deals at Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $144 (Orig. $180)
Our Place Perfect Pot Set, $125 (Orig. $165)
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle, $39.90 (Orig. $54.95)
Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner, $48 (Orig. $80)
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $41.99 (Orig. $69.99)
