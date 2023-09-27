30 Almond-Shaped Nail Designs to Try

@gossipandgloss / @lolo.nailedit Instagram

Almond-shaped nails are everywhere—and for good reason. They're a perfect canvas for tons of different styles of nail art. "Almond nails are one of the most versatile shapes, and look great with all nail designs like ombré, French, intricate art, stonework, etc.," says nail artist Fleury Rose. "This shape is a wonderful foundation for most nail art styles." Almond nail tips are best achieved on mid to long nails, explains expert Mabelyn Alva. "It's a nail shape that is tapered on the sides up to the free edge of the nail with a slightly rounded tip," says Alva. They're more tapered than a round nail, but not as sharp as a stiletto nail.







Meet Our Expert

Fleury Rose is a celebrity nail artist in New York City.

Mabelyn Alva is a manicurist and the creative director at Paintbox.







Whether you've been dying to try out almond nails or are already an almond devotee, scroll through these 30 designs for inspiration.

Geometric Tips

Paintbox

Hot pink and red are the stars of this graphic design. They serve almost as a tip, with lots of negative space left at the base of the nail.

Cherubs

Fleury Rose

Rose painted this gorgeous cherub nail design. “This hand-painted style has two cherubs, and is a slightly rounded almond for those who don’t like it too pointy,” says Rose.

Flow Blue

Paintbox

This simple blue and white design emulates the classic flow blue style of china. It features striking blue flowers over a white base.

Naked Center

Paintbox

This design is all about accentuating just the tips and the base of the nail—with a simple slate and pink design—and allowing the center of the nails to breathe.

Winter Wonderland

Fleury Rose

“This winter design is the perfect shape and canvas for tiny glitter snowflakes,” says Rose, who created this icy look.

Mix and Match

Featuring polishes from Magpie Beauty, this look is fun and funky. It features cow print, florals, and swirls in poppy shades of pink, green, yellow, and more.

Chocolate Almond

If you're like me, a chocolate-covered almond does wonders for your soul, so having a chocolate-brown design on an almond-shaped nail should have a similar effect, right?

Fairy Clouds

This gorgeous iridescent set features a blend of pink, purple, and orange as a base topped with fluffy white clouds, emulating an ethereal sunset.

Fine Squiggles

Gucci Beauty polishes were used to create this tone-on-tone squiggle design. Each nail features a solid base with a fine squiggle created with a deeper polish shade than the base.

Gingham Tips

Embody picnic energy with these blue gingham nail tips accented with red gems to create a 3D cherry design. This look is perfect for summer or anytime you're craving weather that allows you to comfortably eat outside on a blanket.

Purple Aura

Having a purple aura is associated with those who are highly sensitive and intuitive. Embrace this state of being with a purple aura nail design.

Fruit Jelly

This look uses a few different translucent jelly polishes from Cirque Colors to create this fun and fresh fruit-inspired look that's perfect for the warmer months of the year.

Abstract Shapes

Simple yet graphic, this design features a blend of crimson red, peach, and gold. It adds a bit of edge to the soft lines of an almond-shaped nail.

Matte Almond

This purple-y pewter shade is gorgeous on its own, but the matte topcoat takes it to the next level. It's cool-toned without being sterile—a combo that's difficult to find.

Bondage

This bondage-inspired nail design is sick. Thick black lines and gold metallic dots come together to create this simple yet impactful design.

Comic Book

Using polishes from UN/DN LAQR, this manicure looks like it's straight from the pages of a comic book. The black outline grounds the look while white and tonal strokes create that cartoonish effect.

Matte Florals

This bright and happy design features soft shades of pink, peach, blue, and green to create a gorgeous joy-inducing look. The matte top coat on the floral accent nails keeps the look from being too saccharine.

Down the Middle

Paintbox

With beige on one side and white down the other, this nail design is split right down the middle. Flecks of gold shimmer add some added interest to an otherwise plain design.

Chromy Clovers

No Saint Patrick's Day design has ever looked luckier than this reflective chrome look. It features multiple shades of green including his gorgeous chrome that takes the look to the next level.

Nude Chrome

Embodying the omnipresent glazed donut nail, this look is perfect if you want something interesting that's not distracting. It features a nude, reflective chrome.

Sprouting

A milky white sheet base serves as a subtle base for this simple design that features tiny sprouts of greenery on a few nails. It's perfect for spring or anytime you're looking to step into a growth mindset.

Citrus Pop

Just two shades — Tropical Hibiscus ($12) and Bellini ($13) from Magpie Beauty—were used to create this summery, citrusy manicure.

Ho Ho Ho

Christmas is the perfect time to get super extra with your nails, and this set—which uses colors from The Gel Bottle Inc is so cute. The beige base allows the reindeer, gingerbread person, snowflakes, and more to really pop.

Retro Tropical

These hues of hot pink, peach, cerulean, mint blue, black, and white scream vintage, tropical Miami vibes. It's super fun and vibrant.

Fine Polkadots

Keep it simple with teeny tiny polka dots. This look uses shades Tropical Hibiscus ($12) and Plain Jane ($12) from Magpie Beauty to create this cute look.

Christmas Almonds

Go full-blow Christmas with this almond nail design that features sparkly red tips and green leafy accents at the base of each nail. As far as hardcore Christmas designs go, this one is pretty clean.

Cuffing Season

Created with brown, tan, and cream polishes from Madam Glam, this heart-embellished look is perfect for the coziest time of year.

Summer Mood

This bold look is the embodiment of summer. It was created using OPI shades Charge it to Their Room ($12), Surf Naked ($12), Stay Out All Bright ($12), Sanding in Stilettos ($12), Flex on the Beach ($12), Sunscreening My Calls ($12), Skate to the Party ($12), and Bikini Boardroom ($12).

Sea Shells

This sparkly look features Voile ($13) as a base and Silver Coquille Charms ($10) (both from Cirque colors) as a chunky embellishment.

Groovy Neutrals

Although this fun look has a lot going on, it was created using just two shades from Lights Lacquer: Dream St ($11) and Espresso ($11). Having just two shades keeps this design from being too overwhelming.

