30,548 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 88.45 L; 1.3 L Deaths

India on Monday, 16 November, reported 30,548 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 88,45,127. The death toll increased by 435 to 1,30,070.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,65,478 active cases across the country, while 82,49,579 patients have been discharged.

A total of 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 15 November, of which 8,61,706 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.65 lakh now.

Globally, over 54.3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 13,16,000.

With over 11 million infections, the US is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases. It has also recorded the highest number of fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.

Also Read: Centre Assures 750 ICU Beds to Help Delhi Contain COVID-19 Spread

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You30,548 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 88.45 L; 1.3 L Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.