3 wonderful British Isles cruises to see the UK from the water

The UK's coastline is varied and beautiful, dotted with quaint harbour towns, unique geological features and a fantastic array of native wildlife.

And what better way of exploring all of this than on a cruise? Not only does travelling by sea cut out the hassle of airport queues, baggage restrictions and flight delays, but it also allows you to see more of the country as you sail.

Many of the best cruises around the UK use vessels designed specifically to get you to those hard-to-reach places that would be tricky to reach by train or plane, such as the tranquil Caledonian Canal and Scotland's Hebrides.

For the eco-conscious among us, it’s also a great way to travel in style while reducing your carbon footprint, and many of the ships used for British Isles cruises are designed with environmental impact in mind.

On the best cruises around the UK, you'll get to experience the highlights of our wonderful natural landscapes, charming towns, and hidden villages with an array of onshore excursions which allow you to explore the history, culture and nature of the British Isles.

Here are some of our picks for the top cruises around the UK for this year and next.

Explore Britain and Northern Ireland’s diverse coastlines

For travellers looking to see our country from a new perspective and explore spectacular landscapes on their doorstep, a cruise is the answer. The best cruises around the UK allow you to see some of the unique geological features of our islands up close.

There's the spectacular silver and white Scottish beaches of the Highlands and islands, many of which could be mistaken for the Caribbean. Then there are the rocky coves of St Mary's in the Scilly Isles and the fossil-laden beaches and cliffs of the Jurassic Coast in Dorset.

The best cruises around the UK will take you to reach more remote locations too, like Scotland's magical Inner and Outer Hebrides. There are hundreds of islands to choose from here, so rather than worrying about organising your itinerary and planning your route on local transport, book a cruise and relax as an expert team takes you to all the loveliest spots.

See some of our wonderful wildlife

Travelling by boat will give you a better chance of spotting some of the UK’s spectacular wildlife, too. Off the coastline of the UNESCO World Heritage island of Hirta in the Hebrides you might see magnificent minke whales, or you might get a chance to spot seals swimming and basking on the rocks on Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland.

Further south, there's the enchanting Isles of Scilly, an archipelago which has been compared to a tropical paradise. Here you can visit shipwreck sites, spot dolphins feeding in the bountiful waters, and cruise around the bird sanctuary of Annet to observe hundreds of cute puffins and other breeding seabirds.

You can visit all three of these wildlife havens on a British Isles cruise this September or next year.

Travel in stylish comfort on eco-friendly boats

One of the best things about cruises around the UK is that your transport is also your accommodation, meaning you save not only money but time. As you sail from one destination to another, you'll enjoy passing scenery and be able to make the most of the often top-class facilities on board.

Rather than spending time cramped in an aeroplane seat waiting for the drinks trolley to come round, you could be getting from A to B while taking a dip in a rooftop hot tub, burning off some steam in the onboard pool, or enjoying a tipple in the bar while chatting to other passengers.

Many of these vessels offer superb onboard dining. Take the delightfully luxurious Lord of the Glens, which was specially built to navigate the romantic sea lochs and canals that run through the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

Sailing on this ship feels more like a private yacht experience than a cruise. It has just 27 cabins, meaning it feels very different from the enormous ships you might associate with cruises. On the upper deck, you'll find two well-stocked bars, richly decorated in hardwood finishes.

Meanwhile, on a British Isles cruise, you can travel on the special MS Maud, where you'll be invited to talks hosted by experienced explorers who will share their extensive knowledge of the UK's islands with you as you sail.

A Hebrides island-hopping adventure takes you sailing on MS Spitsbergen, a supremely eco-friendly Scandinavian-inspired vessel which has recently undergone improvements to lower emissions and fuel consumption. There's also a hot tub, panoramic sauna and an indoor gym to enjoy.

Discover Country Living's selection of exclusive cruises around the UK.

