3 wonderful British Isles cruises to see the UK from the water

Jo Blyth
·4 min read
Photo credit: Rob Atherton
Photo credit: Rob Atherton

The UK's coastline is varied and beautiful, dotted with quaint harbour towns, unique geological features and a fantastic array of native wildlife.

And what better way of exploring all of this than on a cruise? Not only does travelling by sea cut out the hassle of airport queues, baggage restrictions and flight delays, but it also allows you to see more of the country as you sail.

Many of the best cruises around the UK use vessels designed specifically to get you to those hard-to-reach places that would be tricky to reach by train or plane, such as the tranquil Caledonian Canal and Scotland's Hebrides.

BROWSE COUNTRY LIVING'S CRUISES

For the eco-conscious among us, it’s also a great way to travel in style while reducing your carbon footprint, and many of the ships used for British Isles cruises are designed with environmental impact in mind.

On the best cruises around the UK, you'll get to experience the highlights of our wonderful natural landscapes, charming towns, and hidden villages with an array of onshore excursions which allow you to explore the history, culture and nature of the British Isles.

Here are some of our picks for the top cruises around the UK for this year and next.

Explore Britain and Northern Ireland’s diverse coastlines

For travellers looking to see our country from a new perspective and explore spectacular landscapes on their doorstep, a cruise is the answer. The best cruises around the UK allow you to see some of the unique geological features of our islands up close.

Photo credit: David Clapp - Getty Images
Photo credit: David Clapp - Getty Images

There's the spectacular silver and white Scottish beaches of the Highlands and islands, many of which could be mistaken for the Caribbean. Then there are the rocky coves of St Mary's in the Scilly Isles and the fossil-laden beaches and cliffs of the Jurassic Coast in Dorset.

The best cruises around the UK will take you to reach more remote locations too, like Scotland's magical Inner and Outer Hebrides. There are hundreds of islands to choose from here, so rather than worrying about organising your itinerary and planning your route on local transport, book a cruise and relax as an expert team takes you to all the loveliest spots.

VISIT THE HEBRIDES WITH CL

See some of our wonderful wildlife

Travelling by boat will give you a better chance of spotting some of the UK’s spectacular wildlife, too. Off the coastline of the UNESCO World Heritage island of Hirta in the Hebrides you might see magnificent minke whales, or you might get a chance to spot seals swimming and basking on the rocks on Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland.

Photo credit: James Warwick - Getty Images
Photo credit: James Warwick - Getty Images

Further south, there's the enchanting Isles of Scilly, an archipelago which has been compared to a tropical paradise. Here you can visit shipwreck sites, spot dolphins feeding in the bountiful waters, and cruise around the bird sanctuary of Annet to observe hundreds of cute puffins and other breeding seabirds.

You can visit all three of these wildlife havens on a British Isles cruise this September or next year.

EXPLORE THE UK COAST WITH CL

Travel in stylish comfort on eco-friendly boats

One of the best things about cruises around the UK is that your transport is also your accommodation, meaning you save not only money but time. As you sail from one destination to another, you'll enjoy passing scenery and be able to make the most of the often top-class facilities on board.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lord of the Glens (@lordoftheglens)

Rather than spending time cramped in an aeroplane seat waiting for the drinks trolley to come round, you could be getting from A to B while taking a dip in a rooftop hot tub, burning off some steam in the onboard pool, or enjoying a tipple in the bar while chatting to other passengers.

Many of these vessels offer superb onboard dining. Take the delightfully luxurious Lord of the Glens, which was specially built to navigate the romantic sea lochs and canals that run through the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

Sailing on this ship feels more like a private yacht experience than a cruise. It has just 27 cabins, meaning it feels very different from the enormous ships you might associate with cruises. On the upper deck, you'll find two well-stocked bars, richly decorated in hardwood finishes.

SAIL THE HIGHLANDS WITH CL

Meanwhile, on a British Isles cruise, you can travel on the special MS Maud, where you'll be invited to talks hosted by experienced explorers who will share their extensive knowledge of the UK's islands with you as you sail.

EXPLORE THE UK'S UNIQUE COAST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Steven Gourlay (@stevengourlaymedia)

A Hebrides island-hopping adventure takes you sailing on MS Spitsbergen, a supremely eco-friendly Scandinavian-inspired vessel which has recently undergone improvements to lower emissions and fuel consumption. There's also a hot tub, panoramic sauna and an indoor gym to enjoy.

GO ISLAND HOPPING IN THE HEBRIDES

Discover Country Living's selection of exclusive cruises around the UK.

FIND OUT MORE

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f