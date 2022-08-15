3 Women On Why They Rehearse Arguments In Preparation

Beth Ashley
·7 min read

A few weeks ago, 26-year-old media officer Cassie* planned an argument with her boyfriend.

“He hadn’t done any cleaning in weeks and I was trying to ignore it for the sake of keeping the peace but it was getting to a point where I couldn’t take it anymore,” she tells Refinery29.

So Cassie laid out the steps. She would wait near the front door for him to come home. She would tell him they needed to talk because she was unhappy, and then she’d let him know he hadn’t been pulling his weight.

“But then he retaliates, telling me he hasn’t been doing anything around the house because he’s the one who’s constantly working,” she explains. That’s when Cassie starts pulling out “receipts”, as she calls it.

“I’m going through the hard data, telling him who works the most and when, who does more around the house and who contributes more money to our lives.”

This argument didn’t actually happen. It all took place inside Cassie’s head. It was completely imaginary: a rehearsal for a real-life conversation.

“And when we did eventually chat about cleaning, he just said sorry and committed to putting an hour a day into cleaning up. It was over quickly,” Cassie explains. “It was almost unsatisfying that it was over, even though I obviously really didn’t want a confrontation, just because I’d built it up so much.”

Over on TikTok it becomes clear that this practice of playing out a fight or difficult conversation before it happens isn’t unusual at all.

A current trend on the social media site sees young women and girls lip-syncing to “Rap God” by Eminem (the part that’s almost inhumanly fast) with captions like “me rehearsing my notes for arguments with my boyfriend” or “me practising arguments with my boyfriend”. For me at least, many of the videos which dominate my For You Page jest about planning and rehearsing arguments ahead of the real thing.

@laurensimpsonxx

like why did u not rehearse ??

♬ Breakin my heart – Jodeci’s groupie

Like Cassie, 27-year-old waitress Ellie* has regular arguments in her imagination, mostly with her boyfriend but also with her dad, her boss and some of her friends.

“I don’t think I’ve ever, in my life, told someone I wasn’t happy with how they acted or about something they said that upset me without having the fight with myself first. I don’t like confrontation at all and I think it’s just easier to yell at myself first. Not out loud though,” she tells me.

“It makes me feel like a psycho,” she laughs. “Like, why do I lie in bed for entire hours thinking about how I’m going to argue with someone when there might not even be an argument?”

Occasionally Ellie will imagine an argument and when a real one subsequently comes to fruition, it doesn’t unfold the way she’d envisioned it.

“It really messes you up when they don’t follow the script! I prepare for potential confrontations so much. I think about four different versions of what they might say and what my comeback will be. I even get upset over the stuff they might say and that’s obviously not fair. I overprepare so much that when someone hits me with something I’m not expecting, it f*cks me up.”

@fleeekxyyyy Me planning an argument in my head be like this @official_abdxl #fyp #relatable #couples #relatablecouple #argument ♬ Originalton – nadegemferi

Gigi Engle, a certified sex educator who specialises in gender, sexuality and relationship diversity, says that we might have imaginary arguments because we feel a need to prepare if we’re expecting confrontation or a disagreement.

“You can’t write scripts for your partner, though,” she adds. “You can’t predict what they might say in an argument but we convince ourselves that we can.”

“That’s why we have those back-and-forth scripts, kind of like a way for us to process and play out any scenario so that we’re prepared for it.”

This practice is a little like personal crisis management. You’re assessing the worst-case scenario in case of an emergency. In reality, our partners are as human as we are and they will act (and react) in ways that might be surprising. That’s not a bad thing but a real and inevitable aspect of a relationship with another human being, which we shouldn’t try to control.

Engle suspects that both women and men have fake arguments but notes that “women are socialised to be more empathetically minded”. This means we naturally care about other people’s feelings and often put our feelings before other people.

“We’re the ones who are supposed to be the fixers in heterosexual relationships,” she adds. This might explain why our first port of call when expecting confrontation or knowing we need to deliver criticism is to practise.

Women are so used to fixing emotional problems, and there’s so much pressure embedded in that responsibility, that we’re simply making sure it goes right.

Because of this imbalance of perceived emotional intelligence and experience, women are also more likely than men to speak to their friends before their partners about relationship woes, crafting a response collaboratively rather than going into a fight all guns blazing.

@azianagranday

Planning our future arguments bae 😫

♬ original sound – azianagranday

But some arguments never make it into real life, suggesting imaginary arguments aren’t always about practising or being the fixer in the relationship at all.

Twenty-four-year-old bartender Hannah tells Refinery29 that she has arguments with her fiancé inside her head so that she “never has to have them for real”.

“The beginning of our relationship wasn’t easy. He cheated. I cheated in retaliation. Since then, we’ve moved on and got to a really good place but there are times, usually when I’m on my period, that I get angry about it out of nowhere,” she explains.

Hannah says she doesn’t think she has “any right” to bring these feelings up, years down the line. “We’ve apologised and agreed to move on so I know it’s really bad but I yell at him inside my head. [When the fake argument is happening], I will tell him how it made me feel all over again and call him names, and then he grovels.”

But Hannah never ever brings up these feelings with her partner in real life.

Engle adds: “Some women create scripts and arguments in their head in order to avoid conflicts because we are taught that our feelings are our fault.”

Often we brush off our feelings as ‘silly’ or ‘overdramatic’ and once that point has been reached, it’s hard to speak up. In these cases, it’s easy to understand why women skip confrontation and argue with themselves, alone.

@jailynjayx 😎 #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – Ameri 💕

Ultimately, having imaginary arguments can be a power grab and an act of self-sabotage because you’re giving oxygen to negative feelings which may be unnecessary rather than having a constructive conversation with the person involved.

Imagining arguments, especially the ones where you’re triumphant, could also be an attempt at trying to claim and keep power in a relationship. But good relationships are not built on power. They’re built on so much more: teamwork, communication, trust, love.

If you’re trapped in a loop of fake arguing, question what’s happening in the relationship that’s got you preparing for battle and try talking it through with the other person. As Engle points out: “We’re taught that we’re not supposed to be needy but you’re not needy for having needs.” And if you don’t articulate those needs, the other person will never know what they are.

*Name has been changed to protect identity

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

What I Learned From Watching BBC's Couples Therapy

Pre-Commitment Therapy Is Now A Thing

In Defence Of Arguing Over Text Message

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow