3 Ways One $47 Purchase Will Help Customers Save Money at Costco, Aldi and Other Bargain Retailers

One of the ways bargain retailers cut costs is by not providing bags for customer purchases. Other stores, like Target, Walmart and some supermarkets may provide bags — but charge as much as 7 cents each in some states. Eight states have already banned single-use plastic bags.

Fortunately, there’s a better solution: collapsible crates.

Shoppers, journalists and Amazon reviewers alike are raving about CleverMade crates that weigh about 2 pounds but hold up to 66 pounds of product.

Said crates fold up to 2.5 inches tall — so they are easy to stow in your car — but open to 21″x15″x11″ to hold all your finds. You can grab a set of three for $47 right now on Amazon. Best of all, they can save you money on your next shopping trip.

Save Money on Bags

How many times have you purchased re-usable bags, only to forget them at home on your next shopping trip? Sure, you might forget these plastic crates, but because of their streamlined design and sleek look when folded, you’re more likely to return them to your trunk after you unload your groceries. That means you don’t have to spend money investing in more re-usable bags or single-use paper bags every time you shop.

Limit Impulse Purchases

These crates hold a lot of groceries and household goods, but there’s a limit to how many you can fit in your shopping cart. That means you might think twice about larger impulse purchases. As you stroll down the famed Aldi “Aisle of Shame,” maybe you’ll only put 3 soy candles in your cart instead of 23. You might even leave the giant cardboard cat house on the shelf because it won’t fit in your bin.

Eliminate Broken Eggs and Squished Bread

With the price of eggs up 8.4% since this time last year, based on the March consumer price index report, you don’t want to suffer any casualties on the way home. These sturdy crates keep the groceries from moving around in your trunk and provide a solid, stable surface so eggs are less likely to crack.

Likewise, bakery products like bread are up by 13.6% in March. Even if you pack your bread at the top of the grocery bag, if the bag falls over (or something falls on top of it), you’ll end up with squished bread. Gently nestle your rolls and loaves in the crate, where you won’t have to worry about heavier items falling on top of them. Keep those burger buns in Pinterest-worthy shape for your next cookout.

With food at home, overall, up by 8.4% since this time last year, every penny counts. Whether these crates can save you money on bags or just make your next shopping trip a little easier by minimizing trips from the car to the house, they are worth the investment.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Ways One $47 Purchase Will Help Customers Save Money at Costco, Aldi and Other Bargain Retailers