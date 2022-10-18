3 versatile no-cook sauces for weeknight pasta dinners

Ann Maloney
·8 min read
These sauces freeze well, so make a batch for next time (Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post)
These sauces freeze well, so make a batch for next time (Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post)

You know that little tingle of excitement you feel when Netflix is about to drop a new season of your favourite show? I get that feeling when I find out Sabrina Ghayour is about to release a new cookbook.

Recently, I ripped open a thick envelope and found an advance copy of her Persiana Everyday. The book came out in August.

I’m a fan because Ghayour writes for the harried home cook who wants big flavour.

“I cook every day. I’ve cooked every day since I was a kid – every meal in the house,” she tells me. The Iranian British chef has written about growing up an only child in a house with parents who did not cook. She credits that with freeing her from being hidebound by tradition and giving her room to experiment.

When I ask Ghayour about the deftness of her tightly written recipes, the author of six cookbooks says: “I’m phenomenally lazy. I don’t like washing things if I don’t have to.”

She often refers to herself as “stubborn”, saying she respects classic cooking techniques, but in her day-to-day life as a working stepmum, she leans into efficiency and away from what she calls “mumma cooking”, cooking it the way it has always been done, following specific rules, a firm ingredient list and using multiple bowls, pots and pans.

“I wanted to be a commercially available Middle Eastern girl,” she says of her food writing and recipe development. “I want people to cook from my books – not do one amazing feast that took 15 hours to prepare and then put the book back on the shelf.

“If you really want to be truthful, there is really not that much authenticity in this book, because I made this up.

“My whole ethos and style is stripping things back from the perspective of what we don’t need. If, as Persians, we have certain ingredients that you have to hunt down, I’m like, don’t use that.”

Case in point: several simple recipes feature rose harissa, the Tunisian chilli paste with rose petals or water for a more floral note.

I tell her I struggled to choose a recipe from her latest cookbook because I’m tempted by so many, including her harissa and lemon roasted chicken thighs, in which the chicken is slathered with a mixture of harissa, yoghurt, lemon juice and zest and baked until slightly charred.

“I’m making them right now,” she says. “I really make them all the time. They’re just like a two-minute no-brainer. I can have the chicken with wraps or rice and tomorrow it will go into a curry.”

When I mentioned how often she uses harissa in her recipes, Ghayour says: “I live in a village with no grocery store, no shops, so I use the same things over and over again.”

Harissa is one of the condiments she urges home cooks to keep on hand because it is so versatile (if you buy a jar, you also can use it to make the harissa chicken noodle lettuce cups from her Simply: Easy Everday Dishes cookbook).

“It’s great stirred into pasta sauces. It’s great in stir-fries to make it spicy. It’s great in salad dressing. It’s great in butter compounds. It’s just that completely giving ingredient that you cannot stop using.” Still, she says, if you don’t have it, substitute your favourite chilli paste.

“In terms of food, [the pandemic] has been an education that I didn’t expect,” she says. “It made us realise that, as cooking professionals, we’re lucky our pantries are stocked a little better with somewhat [hard-to-find] ingredients.”

The recipe I eventually settled on is a 10-minute, no-cook pepper, harissa and tomato pasta sauce, which has multiple uses.

Ghayour encourages me to imagine quickly pan-frying bone-in chicken thighs, then baking them with this sauce and a handful of salty black olives. The pepper sauce also is great with cubed potatoes for a patatas bravas-style dish or tossed with lamb meatballs.

She included recipes for two other no-cook pasta sauces on the same page, and I tried those as well.

She also recommends serving the walnut, spinach and herb with courgette pasta sauce over thin, breaded chicken cutlets with a squeeze of lemon, while the yoghurt, tarragon and pistachio pasta sauce pairs well with lamb or kefta kebabs.

All three of these sauces freeze beautifully. I know because I made them all in one night and sampled each, and then froze the leftovers.

And, if Ghayour writes another cookbook, which I hope and think she will, I’ll probably write about that one, too. Keep on being stubborn, Ms Ghayour.

Walnut, spinach and herb with courgette pasta sauce

A bright and fresh-tasting veggie sauce (Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post)
A bright and fresh-tasting veggie sauce (Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post)

Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6 (3 cups sauce)

This no-cook, vegetable-rich pasta sauce is bright and fresh-tasting right after it is made but will mellow out after a day or two in the fridge. For a smoother sauce, use a high-speed blender. A generous sprinkling of parmesan cheese when serving adds a hit of umami to finish the dish. To make this dish vegan, substitute a vegan alternative for the cheese.

Make ahead: The sauce can be made up to 3 days in advance.

Storage notes: Refrigerate leftover sauce for up to 3 days; or freeze for up to 1 month.

Ingredients:

450g spaghetti or your favourite pasta shape

Fine salt

2 medium courgette (about 450g), coarsely grated

50g fresh spinach leaves

60g grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

40g coarsely chopped raw walnuts

About 80ml olive oil, or more as needed

1 large clove garlic

5g fresh basil leaves, plus more for serving

5g fresh coriander leaves, plus more for serving

Juice of 1 lime

Freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Fill a large pot with water, place over high heat and bring to a boil. Season lightly with salt, add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente, with just a little bit of bite.

While the pasta is cooking, place the courgette, spinach, cheese, walnuts, olive oil, garlic, basil, coriander and lime juice in a food processor (or blender; see headnote) and pulse until smooth. If the sauce seems too dry, add more olive oil, 1 tablespoon at a time. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as needed.

Once the pasta is cooked, drain and add it to a large bowl. Pour the sauce over it and, using tongs or two big forks, toss to coat. Sprinkle with fresh coriander and parsley leaves, if desired. Serve, family-style, with parmesan cheese on the side.

Nutrition information per serving, based on 6 | calories: 486; total fat: 65g; saturated fat: 20g; cholesterol: 300mg; sodium: 2,400mg; total carbohydrates: 300g; dietary fibre: 25g.

Yoghurt, tarragon and pistachio pasta sauce

Love tarragon? Then you’ll love this sauce (Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post)
Love tarragon? Then you’ll love this sauce (Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post)

If you love the flavour of fresh tarragon, you’ll want to put this no-cook pasta sauce on repeat. For a smooth-as-silk sauce, use a high-speed blender. If you use a regular blender, you may end up with small chunks of pistachios in your sauce, but it will still taste great. The thick sauce coats any shape of pasta, making this a dish to dig into while curled up in your favourite chair. The dish makes a quick main meal but also tastes great with grilled seafood.

Time: 20 minutes

Serves:4 to 6 (makes 1½ cups sauce)

Make ahead: The sauce can be made up to 3 days in advance.

Storage notes: Refrigerate leftover sauce for up to 3 days; or freeze up to 1 month.

Ingredients:

450g spaghetti or your favourite pasta shape

Fine salt

250g Greek yoghurt

100g unsalted raw pistachio nuts

7g fresh tarragon leaves, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons olive or garlic oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Grated parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)

Method:

Fill a large pot with water, place over high heat and bring to a boil. Season lightly with salt, add the pasta and stir, making sure all is submerged. Cook according to the package instructions, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente, with just a little bit of bite.

While the pasta is boiling, place the yogurt, pistachios, tarragon and oil in a high-speed blender (see headnote) and process until smooth. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as needed.

Once the pasta is cooked, drain and add it to a large bowl. Pour the sauce over it and, using tongs or two big forks, toss to coat. Sprinkle with tarragon leaves and season with freshly cracked pepper. Serve, family style, with parmesan or vegan cheese on the side.

Nutrition information per serving, based on 6 | calories: 440; total fat: 65g; saturated fat: less than 20g; cholesterol: less than 300mg; sodium: less than 2,400mg; total carbohydrates: 300g; dietary fibre: 25g.

Pepper, harissa and tomato pasta sauce

This sauce takes just 10 minutes to whiz up (Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post)
This sauce takes just 10 minutes to whiz up (Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post)

Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6

This spicy red no-cook sauce comes together in about 10 minutes in a blender. It’s so easy to make, it might be done before your pasta has finished boiling. The dish can be a fast-and-easy weeknight meal, but it also works well as a side dish with simply cooked proteins, such as steak, grilled chicken, lamb or tofu.

Storage notes: Refrigerate leftover sauce for up to 3 days; freeze for up to 1 month.

Where to buy: Make your own rose harissa, or find it in international markets or online.

Ingredients:

450g your favourite pasta shape

Fine salt

2 large red, orange or yellow bell peppers (400g total), cored, seeded and coarsely chopped

170g oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

2 large cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons rose harissa

Freshly ground black pepper

Grated parmesan cheese (optional)

Method:

Fill a large pot with water, place over high heat and bring to a boil. Season lightly with salt, add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions, stirring occasionally, until al dente.

While the pasta is cooking, place the bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and harissa in a blender and process until smooth. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as needed.

Once the pasta is cooked, drain and add it to a large bowl. Pour the sauce over it and, using tongs or two big forks, toss to coat. Serve family-style, with parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving, based on 6 | calories: 364; total fat: 6g; saturated fat: 1g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 168mg; carbohydrates: 67g; dietary fibre: 5g; sugar: 5g; protein: 12g.

The analyses are estimates based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Recipes from ‘Persiana Everyday’ by Sabrina Ghayour (Hachette, 2022).

© The Washington Post

Latest Stories

  • Why Hockey N.B. is hiring a Black drag performer to lead workshops on respect

    When Hockey New Brunswick started tracking all complaints of discrimination last year, organizers expected to get just a few. Instead, 29 allegations were investigated, resulting in 15 players being suspended for a minimum of five games, and up to as many as 20. Executive director Nic Jansen said this was a sign the organization — the governing body of all ice hockey in the province — needed to take another approach. "So we decided to be more proactive," he said. "And Normand was recommended to

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Stars top Predators 5-1 to sweep home-and-home set

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars finished a home-and-home sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-1 victory Saturday night. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators' first game of the season in Nashville. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the seaso

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.