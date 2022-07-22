3 vehicles hit, 6 people injured in collision with wrong-way teen driver in Benbrook

Three vehicles were hit and six people were injured Friday morning when a 19-year-old wrong-way driver collided with them on Southwest Loop 820 in Benbrook, authorities said.

Two of the six people were taken to a local hospital with injuries along with the wrong-way driver, who suffered serious injuries in the wreck, said Benbrook Police Chief David Babcock on Friday.

Benbrook police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The teen, who is from Arlington, faces a driving while intoxicated charge in the case after he is released from the hospital, the police chief said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the teen.

Benbrook police responded to the crash about 5:35 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of traffic on Southwest Loop 820.

Just seconds before that, Benbrook police had received reports of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of the highway.

The suspect was driving a 2013 Honda Accord, which hit three other vehicles, according to the police chief.