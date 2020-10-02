3 Vegan Desserts Your Non-Vegan Friends Will Love

Apple, strawberry and rhubarb pie

Serves 8–10



Ingredients

vegan milk, for brushing

raw (demerara) sugar, for sprinkling



For the pie crust:

425 g plain flour

50 g icing sugar

½ tsp salt

90 g cold vegan butter, diced

150 g cold vegetable shortening

100–120 ml iced water



For the filling:

250 g strawberries, hulled and halved

300 g rhubarb, cut into 5 mm thick slices

300 g peeled, diced apple

170 g caster sugar

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp vanilla paste or extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp chopped thyme

50 g plain flour

2 grinds of pepper



Instructions

1. To make the pie crust, place the flour, icing sugar and salt in a food processor and pulse a few times until combined. Scatter over the butter and shortening and pulse again until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. With the motor running on medium speed, slowly pour in the iced water, stopping as soon as the dough begins to form a ball. You may not use all the water.



2. Tip out the dough onto a floured surface and bring together with your hands until it forms a fairly smooth ball. Flatten into a disc, then wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes.



3. While the dough is chilling, prepare the filling. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and leave to macerate while the pastry is resting. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F).



4. To assemble the pie, divide the dough into two pieces, making one piece slightly larger than the other. Roll out the larger piece on a floured surface to fit a 23 cm (9 in) deep pie dish, then line with the pastry, pushing it evenly into the base. Using a slotted spoon, scoop the filling into the pastry case, leaving behind any juices.



5. Brush the lip of the pie with a little milk. Roll out the remaining piece of pastry to fit the top of the pie and gently place over the fruit. Press the edges together with your thumbs, then trim off the excess pastry with a sharp knife. Create a pinched (crimped) effect around the edge of the pie by pressing the top and sides of the pastry together using your thumbs.



6. Brush the top of the pie with more milk, then sprinkle with raw sugar. Place the pie on a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 170°C (340°F) and bake for another hour, or until golden. Allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting.