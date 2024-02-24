3 University of Wyoming Swimmers Killed in Crash Identified

"Words are insufficient to express our sadness," university president Ed Seidel said Thursday

The names of the three University of Wyoming swimmers who were killed in a car crash on Thursday have been released.

Student-athletes Charlie Clark, Carson Muir and Luke Slabber died in a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border, the school confirmed in a statement Friday. Their names were released after their families were identified.

Clark, 19, was a sophomore from Las Vegas, the university said. He was studying psychology and was a member of the men's swimming and diving team.

Muir, an 18-year-old Birmingham, Alabama native, was a member of the women's swimming and diving team and was studying animal and veterinary sciences.

Slabber, 21, of Cape Town, South Africa studied construction management. The junior was also on the men's swimming and diving team.

In a Facebook post Friday, the University of Wyoming expressed its condolences “to the family, friends and anyone in the UW community that knew and was impacted” by the students’ deaths. Resources and phone numbers for counseling services were also listed in the statement.

Two other members of the men's swimming and diving team were injured in the crash but were not in life-threatening condition, the university said in a statement Thursday.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 2:34 p.m. local time.

“Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times. The accident is under investigation,” the university said Wednesday.

“Jennie and I join the entire university community and all of Wyoming in mourning this tragic loss, and we ask you to keep their families, friends and loved ones close to your hearts during this difficult time," Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) Thursday.

Faculty and staff also remembered the victims.

“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” university president Ed Seidel said Thursday. “Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” Tom Burman, the school’s director of athletics Tom Burman, said. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”

