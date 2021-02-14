3 TSX Stocks to Fall in Love With Today
Happy Valentine’s Day, Foolish readers. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a curse for those looking for love. Roughly 30% of relationships start at the workplace. There can be little doubt that the pandemic has torpedoed countless potential romances over the past year. If the bar or the club is more your speed, you’ve been out of luck on that account, too. But hey, if you’re aching for some human connection, I’ve got the next best thing for you: stocks! Today, I want to look at three TSX stocks that are worth falling in love with today.
Why I’m in love with this healthcare stock today
The COVID-19 pandemic has been bad for love, but it has boosted this TSX stock. VieMed Healthcare (TSX:VMD)(NASDAQ:VMD) provides equipment and home therapy for patients with chronic respiratory illnesses in the United States. The company has also offered its hand to the private and public healthcare sector during the pandemic. Its shares have climbed 65% year over year as of early afternoon trading on February 12.
Investors will get to see its final batch of 2020 results in late February or early March. In Q3 2020, VieMed reported net revenues of $24.9 million — up 22% from the prior year. Earlier this week, I’d suggested that investors should pick up VieMed, as the pandemic rages on. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 58% year over year to $7.7 million.
This TSX stock last had a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14. It is well worth targeting during this crisis.
This TSX stock is on the rebound in the winter
If you don’t have someone else to warm you up this winter, you can always snatch up a luxury parka from Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS). Shares of the top winter clothing manufacturer have jumped 38% in 2021 so far. The fall and winter months are the hottest of the year for Canada Goose’s business. There was concern that Canada’s spat with China might have a negative impact on the company’s foray into Beijing. Fortunately, the opening of its store was met with long lines.
It released its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on February 4. Global e-commerce revenue climbed 39% year over year. Moreover, DTC revenue in Mainland China rose 41%. Canada Goose’s total revenue increased for the first time since the start of the pandemic. This TSX stock is back on track. Its brand is still red hot on the global stage. Further, its commitment to bolstering e-commerce early on has paid off big time during the pandemic.
One more TSX stock that is stealing hearts in 2021
There was nothing to love about the violent March market pullback in early 2020. At the time, I’d suggested that investors should buy the dip in goeasy (TSX:GSY). Shares of goeasy have climbed 67% year over year at the time of this writing. Investors should expect to see its final batch of 2020 results in the next few days.
In Q3 2020, goeasy saw its loan portfolio increase 14% to $1.18 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share climbed 56% to $2.00. Still, this TSX stock possesses a favourable P/E ratio of 18. Moreover, it qualifies as a Dividend Aristocrat and offers a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share. That represents a 1.6% yield.
Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Viemed Healthcare Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Canada Goose Holdings.
