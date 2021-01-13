3 Top TSX Stocks for 1st-Time Investors to Buy in 2021

Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

The year 2021 will hopefully be better than the horrible last year! We might see the pandemic’s end soon with aggressive efforts on the vaccine distribution front. The economic recovery should follow, which could take stocks to new highs. So, if you are sitting on some extra cash, consider putting it in these TSX stocks for decent long-term growth.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

The country’s second-biggest bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD), seems well placed for the post-pandemic recovery. Its diversified geographical presence, particularly south of the border, could be a growth catalyst.

TD Bank reported a net income of $11.9 billion for the last 12 months, representing a 2% growth year over year. Many top Canadian banks reported a notable earnings decline last year amid the dreadful pandemic. So, TD Bank’s marginal earnings growth in an adverse economic scenario is quite a feat.

TD Bank set aside billions of dollars last year in provisions for credit losses. Prudent provisioning will likely minimize the impact on the bank’s bottom line in 2021.

TD Bank stock yields 4.3%, higher than average TSX stocks. Its long dividend payment history of 164 consecutive years could be quite comforting for investors in these uncertain times. TD Bank stock is a solid bet for long-term investors with a superior yield and decent growth prospects.

Canadian Natural Resources

Energy stocks have pinched investors severely in the last few years. Be it the 2014 epic oil price fall or the last year’s pandemic, energy investors were at the receiving end. But the worst seems to be over now, and energy markets should see some respectable recovery in 2021. Canadian investors can consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) for their long-term portfolios.

A $40 billion energy giant Canadian Natural is a low-cost oil and gas producer. It has a strong balance sheet that protects the company and shareholders during uncertain times. CNQ maintained its dividend growth last year and paid $1.7 per share in shareholder payouts in 2020, implying an annualized yield of 5%.

Story continues

CNQ stock has soared more than 60% in the last three months. The stock is still trading 20% lower than its pre-pandemic levels and looks well placed for future growth.

Barrick Gold

Top gold miner stock Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) has been trading in a narrow range for the last couple of months. Higher metals production and higher prices notably boosted miner’s earnings last year. The stock surged more than 30% in the last 12 months, outperforming gold itself.

Interestingly, the rally can continue in 2021 with higher prospects for the yellow metal. The traditional safe haven can remain the focal point amid the broader market uncertainty this year. Also, stimulus packages by countries to fight the pandemic point at weaker currencies and, in turn, higher gold prices.

Warren Buffett-backed Barrick Gold stock peaked at $41 in September last year. The stock does not look significantly cheap from the valuation perspective. However, a bullish case for gold and strong fundamentals suggest a decent rally in Barrick Gold stock.

The post 3 Top TSX Stocks for 1st-Time Investors to Buy in 2021 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

More reading

Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The Motley Fool’s purpose is to help the world invest, better. Click here now for your free subscription to Take Stock, The Motley Fool Canada’s free investing newsletter. Packed with stock ideas and investing advice, it is essential reading for anyone looking to build and grow their wealth in the years ahead. Motley Fool Canada 2021