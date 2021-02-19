3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Under $20 for 2021
The market is likely to be driven by the COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. That economic recovery is going to drive numerous industries, but I still expect the tech stocks to remain on top.
Last year drove these stocks as the world recognized the necessity to get online. But even more than that, there are industries that will remain unmoved by market crashes in the future as these tech stocks continue to grow. That’s why I’m looking at these three tech stocks under $30, suggesting that you could see stellar returns in 2021 for even small investments.
Real Matters
Real Matters Inc. (TSX:REAL) is a great tech stock to consider, as it could outpace other tech stocks this year and beyond. The company provides software for insurance and mortgage lenders. With interest rates at such lows, practically everyone used the service to renew mortgages and insurance.
What’s also great about Real Matters stock is that it has exposure to the United States. In fact, 90% of revenue comes from across the border. Last year, the company saw a 72% jump in U.S. title segment revenue, with appraisal segment sales rising by 33%. This year could be even better as housing sales, mortgages and insurance industries continue to grow.
Shares of Real Matter stock trade at $17.37 as of writing, up 105% in the last three years and 11% in the last year. Though the company peaked at growth of 537% in the last three years before the crash.
BlackBerry Stock
Another great choice to consider is BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB). True, the company’s major run after news of growth in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry seems to have cooled. However, that doesn’t mean the company won’t see major revenue from this growing industry.
BlackBerry stock is likely to soar as revenue comes in from companies using its QNX software. As motor companies continue to announce a shift towards fleets of EVs in the next decade, many will use this software. In fact, the company recently announced its software will be used in Motional’s next-generation driverless vehicle platform.
That’s on top of its IVY software developed with Amazon Web Services aiming to make the cloud-based technology more user friendly. It’s also on top of its partnership with Chinese tech firm Baidu that will use QNX high-definition maps. That makes this stock the perfect long-term buy.
Shares in BlackBerry stock currently trade at $15.38 as of writing, up 99% in the last year.
CloudMD
As the world moves more online, so has the health care industry. That includes companies focusing on telehealth. Many came on the stock market just in the last few years, including CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV:DOC).
The company has been growing by acquisitions as a rapid pace, setting it up to be a powerhouse in the industry. Revenue continues to come in at year-over-year increases in the triple digits! That’s expected to only rise as the company continues buying up smaller health care service providers.
Yet shares only trade at about $3 as of writing. That’s after returns of 638% in the last year alone!
