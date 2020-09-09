3 tips to help you drink more water, according to a doctor

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

On In The Know’s Wellness Lab, we’re busting common health myths and sharing the best products for keeping your health in tip-top shape with our host, Dr. Alok Patel.

You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water in a day. But that guideline isn’t only about quenching thirst — water does a lot for your body.

“Proper hydration is going to lubricate your joints. It’s going to help your mood, your skin, your hair, your heart, your kidneys, your liver, your brain — your entire body,” Dr. Alok says. “It can even prevent headaches. And for you body building types out there, it will help you build muscle and burn fat. It will help you sleep better. It’s basically everything.”

But getting enough water can be a challenge if you aren’t used to downing your daily dose. Check out these ways you can make sure you get enough quality H20, recommended by an actual doctor.

1. Try a sparkling water, like Spindrift

Dr. Alok suggests trying a sparkling water like Spindrift to stay hydrated. Spindrift is sweetened with real fruit juice — none of the artificial stuff — and if you’re a soda-drinker, you’ll appreciate the bubbly. However, for any flavored drinks, always check the label to make sure they’re not filled with as much sugar as your standard cola.

2. Get a fun water bottle you’re excited to use

The 1-gallon BuildLife water bottle is pretty huge, but fill it once to drink it throughout the day and you’ll be well on your way to a hydrated body. The water bottle (OK, more like jug) has hourly affirmations written on the sides to remind you to hydrate. It also comes in a smaller 43-ounce size if you don’t have room for a literal jug at your desk.

3. When you’re sick, try a flavored drink with electrolytes

While we’re constantly losing water as we live, if you get food poisoning or get sick, you’ll need to replenish with an amped up hydration source. Dr. Alok suggests supplementing in those tough times with Pedialyte, which is filled with electrolytes. It’s not for every day use, but it can help you hydrate better when your body is feeling down.