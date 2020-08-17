3 Texas police officers shot at 'very active scene' near Austin; suspect 'barricaded' inside a house

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Three Texas police officers were shot Sunday after responding to a call in a residential area, police said on Twitter.

The Cedar Park Police Department tweeted multiple officers were shot after responding to a call at a home. The department added the "subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene."

The officers were in stable condition at a local hospital, interim Police Chief Mike Harmon said on Twitter. The scene in the Heritage Park Subdivision was still active as of Sunday night, he said.

Police also tweeted that the situation “remains a very active scene,” and the subject is not yet in custody. A helicopter circled overhead and dozens of emergency vehicles lined the street at the scene.

San Antonio flea market shooting: At least 5 people hurt after 'some type of argument' leads to shooting

The City of Cedar Park, a major suburb of Austin, advised people to avoid the area of the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott expressed his support for the officers.

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon,” he said in a statement. “We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the state of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Cedar Park shooting: 3 Texas police officers shot, in stable condition