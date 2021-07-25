3 terrorists killed in Bandipora were members of LeT: IGP Kashmir

Kashmir Zone IG Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI)

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): The three terrorists neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora have been identified as members of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Kashmir Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar said, "Among the three terrorists killed in the Bandipora encounter yesterday, one was Shakir who had crossed over to Pakistan from Wagha border in Amritsar in 2018. The three killed were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba."

"We received information that there are some terrorists in Bandipora's Shokbaba forest, following which we, along with the army, conducted a search. As soon as we began our search, they started firing, injuring one jawan in the process," he said

"3 terrorists have been killed, including the local LeT terrorist Shakir. We are speculating that there might be 2-3 more terrorists in the area," he added.

Updating about the health of the injured jawan, Kumar said that he was doing fine.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shokbaba forest in which three terrorists were killed.

In the last 24 hours, the police and the armed forces have conducted 2 encounters in Jammu and Kashmir; one at Bandipora, and another at Kulgam.

Meanwhile, Defence officials refuted reports of three jawans being injured in operation and said that only one jawan has been injured. (ANI)