3 terror suspects held in Punjab's Tarn Taran; arms, ammunition recovered

Punjab Police along with terror suspects (Photo/ANI)

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], September 24 (ANI): Punjab Police has arrested three terror suspects from Bhagwanpura village in Punjab's Tarn Taran. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the suspects.

Navdeep Singh, Station house officer (SHO) of Bhikhiwinid Sahib told ANI that in an attempt to evade arrest, they opened fire at the police personnel.

"Based on secret information, we set up a checkpoint and intercepted them. But they tried to flee and fired at police officials. However. we overpowered and arrested them," said the SHO.

Singh further informed that the three accused have links Garam Khyali movement, but, it is yet to be investigated.

"We also got to know about their kingpin operating from Canada and associated with the Garam Khyali movement, further probe is on as we have taken them in custody," he said.

The police officer also informed that recovery of three pistols, two plastic explosives, and two hand grenades have been made. (ANI)