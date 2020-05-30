3 teen boys charged in Brampton elementary school arson that caused $8M in damage

Three teen boys have been arrested and charged in connection with an arson at a Brampton elementary school earlier this month that caused $8 million in damage, Peel police say.

The fire happened at St. Leonard Elementary School, near Evalene Court and Conestoga Drive, around 5:45 p.m. on May 10. Police received reports of black smoke coming from the school.

Officers arrived to find that the school office had been set ablaze, according to a news release issued on Saturday.

Firefighters were able to locate and extinguish the fire quickly, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said it is estimated the damage will take 12 to 18 months to repair at a cost of as much as $8 million.

On Friday, police arrested two Brampton boys, ages 13 and 14, in connection to the incident. On Saturday, police arrested a Toronto boy, 13.

The names of the suspects cannot be released because their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three teens have been charged with breaking and entering as well as arson causing damage to a property.

Police said the suspects are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton "at a later date."