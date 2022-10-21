Web 3 Technology Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 41.65% to Reach $82.72 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Web 3 Technology Market Share, Demand & Growth Analysis Report By Organisation (Small-scale Organisation, Large-scale organisation), By End Use(Aerospace and defence, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, media and entertainment, eCommerce and retail, BFSI, IT and Telecom), By Region And Segment Forecasts 2030

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Web 3 technology Market enables users to browse more easily and evaluate data more successfully. Web 3 is more dynamic and user-friendly than earlier iterations. To establish the regulatory framework necessary for the Web 3 Market to take off, top government agencies are launching digitalization initiatives. The Web 3, also known as decentralized web uses machine learning (ML), decentralized ledger technology (DLT), and big data. Going forward, market revenue growth is anticipated to be supported by consumers' growing demand for and use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), along with digital goods, virtual currencies, and other blockchain entities.

For instance, Reddit is advancing Web 3 technology by creating a system that allows the usage of cryptocurrency tokens, which will let users own a portion of the online communities they engage in. Users will benefit from this by receiving prizes in the form of community points, which they may acquire by making posts on a particular sub-reddit. Users who have made large contributions will be able to use these points as voting shares, giving them a bigger voice in community choices.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3580

Challenges with older hardware, software, and technology, as well as improved accessibility and use by more sophisticated devices, could thwart the transition to Web 3, nevertheless. Websites from Web 1 will appear much older than those from its current successor, laws will be complicated, and decentralization may make it difficult to manage and administer Web 3.

This report centers about the top players in global Web 3 Technology marketplace:

- Antier Solutions
     - Alchemy
     - Binance
     - Decentraland
     - Ocean Protocol Foundation
     - Helium Systems
     - Polkadot
     - Highstreet
     - Ripple
     - Coinbase
     - Com
     - Helium

The following stage or iteration in the development of the web and the Internet is known as Web 3. Decentralization, transparency, and increased user utility are the fundamental tenets of Web 3. Due to its notable feature of decentralization, which makes it the ideal foundation for web 3, blockchain has a huge impact on the development of this technology. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain technology are the three key pillars of web 3. The web 3 puts a strong emphasis on the security and privacy of personal data and enables users to store data in a decentralized manner.

Web 3 Technology Market By Product

3D graphics
          semantic web,
          ubiquity
          artificial intelligence
          others

Web 3 Technology Market By Application
          data storage and transaction
          payments
          conversational AI
          cryptocurrency
          others

Web 3 Technology Market by End-use
           Aerospace and defence
           healthcare and pharmaceuticals
           media and entertainment
           eCommerce and retail
           BFSI
           IT and Telecom

Web 3 Technology Market by Organisation
           Small-scale Organisation
           Large-scale organisation

The global web 3 technology market size reached USD 3.3 billion and is expected to reach USD 82.72 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 41.65% during the forecast period.

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3580

During the projected period, it is anticipated that revenue in the artificial intelligence market will grow quickly. Data may be read and decoded by Web 3 devices, and the development of intelligent machines will undoubtedly bring a number of advantages and benefits in the future. Similar capabilities exist in Web 2.0, but because it is largely human-based, it facilitates dishonest actions like manipulated ratings and biased reviews, among others. Al also recognizes the difference between real and false, which is a significant advantage for a number of factors.

With a global revenue share of more than 37.0% in 2021, North America dominated the market. The expanding use of Web 3 across many operating systems, including blockchain-based systems, is a key element fueling the expansion of the regional market. Additionally, the presence of significant blockchain solution providers in the area, like Web3 Foundation and Helium Systems Inc., is highlighting regional progress.

Key Topics Covered :

1.  Introduction

2.  Research Methodology

3.  Market Outlook

4.  Global Web 3 Technology Market By Product Type, 2021-2030 (USD Billion)

5.  Global Web 3 Technology Market By Application Type, 2021-2030 (USD Billion)

6.  Global Web 3 Technology Market by End-use Overview, 2021-2030 (USD Billion)

7.  Global Web 3 Technology Market by Organisation Type Overview, 2021-2030 (USD Billion)

8.  Global Web 3 Technology Market By Region 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

o   North America

US

Canada

o   Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

o   Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

o   South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

o   Middle East & Africa

9.  Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

Direct Purchase Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3580

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

    NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream