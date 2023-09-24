Here are 3 takeaways from Penn State’s 31-0 White Out win over Iowa

Penn State won its annual White Out on Saturday night, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in Beaver Stadium, 31-0. The Nittany Lions are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ win.

Penn State defense causes early turning point, puts pressure on Iowa OC

The Iowa offense struggled mightily in the first half, and a turnover on one of the team’s best drives — in the opening quarter — ensured the Hawkeyes were doomed whenever they had the ball. In the first half, Iowa only once reached Penn State territory, and that drive resulted in the early fumble recovery by LB Curtis Jacobs.

Penn State’s defense kept the Iowa offense behind the sticks, forcing them into passing situations. And any time that’s the case, it’s been a loss for the Hawkeyes thanks to their ineptitude passing the ball. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has a stipulation requiring the team to win seven games and average at least 25 points per game to keep his job. The first half did him no favors and only further brought into question his future with the program.

Allar plays under control — again

All eyes have been on Penn State quarterback Drew Allar this season as he tries to break the team into the College Football Playoff for the first time — and Saturday he continued to prove he was worth the hype. Allar did not have to go out and win the game on his own, especially when his defense was playing so well, and instead managed the game to prevent mistakes. He didn’t take chances by throwing into coverage and he didn’t force passes that weren’t available to him.

He made correct decision after correct decision and played with poise to keep the Nittany Lion offense from making mistakes. It may not have resulted in the flashiest numbers, but his play made it difficult for Iowa to win the game with its defense. Allar finished 25-of-37 passing for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

Cephas continues slow ascent

Saturday was not a massive breakout game or a huge statistical performance for Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas, but it was an important step forward. Cephas started the game for the Nittany Lions for the first time since transferring from Kent State in the offseason, and he saw consistent playing time against the Hawkeyes. He finished with one catch and 11 yards on two targets, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

Cephas found himself open quite often against a very good Iowa secondary and was consistently making his blocks, even if it didn’t result in targets or receptions. He’s a key figure for this Penn State team, especially with the Ohio State game looming in a few weeks in a matchup that should be much more offensively-oriented than this one. If he continues to emerge, he could change the shape of the Nittany Lions’ offense in its biggest moments.