3 takeaways as offense powers Gamecocks past Mississippi State for first SEC win

The Gamecocks’ offense has kept them in games all season. On Saturday, the unit had its best effort of 2023.

South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 37-30 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. USC notched season-bests in total offense against an FBS team (432) and rushing yards (144). The victory marked a much-needed win for the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC).

Here are three takeaways from the conference home opener:

Shane Beamer’s son Hunter showed up to the Gamecock Walk in a white Spencer Rattler jersey, foreshadowing another outstanding game from the veteran signal caller.

He completed all 13 of his throws in the first half against MSU for 162 yards and two touchdowns. His final numbers: 18 of 20 (90%) for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Rattler showed resolve, leading the offense through record-breaking scoring drives after skillfully booted MSU punts pinned them on the 2- and 1-yard lines to start drives. He opened the second half with a 75-yard pass to Xavier Legette, extending South Carolina’s lead to 27-17 with just one play spanning 10 seconds.

Through USC’s first three games, Rattler completed 77-of-108 passes (71.3%) for 954 yards and four touchdowns with two picks. He ranked second in the SEC and sixth in the country in passing yards per game (318) and is 21st in completion percentage.

Defense struggles to contain Mississippi State early, but rallied

USC had a hard time limiting MSU’s offense Saturday.

The Bulldogs, who’ve departed from their air-raid offense of recent years for a more run-heavy system, exploited the Gamecocks’ secondary.

Quarterback Will Rogers completed 11 of 17 passes for 259 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half. His previous season high for passing yards was 227 against Southeastern Louisiana.

Mississippi State’s longest passing play of the season before Saturday night was a 37-yarder from Rogers to Lideatrick Griffin versus Arizona on Sept. 9. Against USC, Griffin had two 60-plus-yard catches in the second quarter, the longest being a 65-yard touchdown reception. He accumulated 205 receiving yards on four catches in the first half.

Story continues

Griffin’s 256 yards by game’s end are most against USC since Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore had 225 in 2020. Rogers had nearly 500 passing yards on the night.

It wasn’t all bad, though. Bright spots included the Gamecocks’ nine tackles for loss and two turnovers. The first turnover was a goal-line interception by defensive back David Spaulding, and the second was a fumble forced by Jordan Strachan and recovered by Judge Collier.

Gamecocks run game shows signs of life

South Carolina finally got its run game going.

After two FBS games without so much as 60 yards rushing (USC ran for minus-2 net yards in the loss to UNC and 53 net yards in the loss to UGA), the Gamecocks accumulated 125 in the first half between Mario Anderson, Rattler and Dakereon Joyner.

Anderson led the team with 88 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Rattler had 43 yards (25 on one run) from eight attempts, while Joyner had 24 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. Beamer spoke during the week leading up to MSU about committing to the run. The Gamecocks threw the ball 20 times and ran it 47 on Saturday.

USC won all six games last season in which it accumulated 100 or more rushing yards. The Gamecocks are 14-1 in 100-plus rushing yard games under Beamer.

It wasn’t perfect, especially when Joyner fumbled near midfield in the third quarter and MSU recovered. But it’s a much-needed improvement.

Next USC football game

Who: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Where: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

TV: SEC Network