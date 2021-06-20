UP: 3 suffer burn injuries at Bijnor chemical factory, CM takes cognizance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): At least three workers have suffered burn injuries at a chemical factory in Bijnor on Sunday.

One of them has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi in critical condition and two are admitted to a hospital in Bijnor.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of this accident.

While wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, the Chief Minister has directed to make arrangements for the proper treatment.

Along with this, he has directed that the district administration has to submit a report after conducting a probe into the cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

