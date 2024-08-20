3 standouts from Day 19 of Bears training camp practice

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of training camp practices as they inch closer and closer to the start of the 2024 season. Every rep counts for this team as they look to install a brand new offense with new playmakers, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

On defense, the Bears are building off a successful 2023 season with many of the same starters in place. They will look to solidify themselves as a top defense, while role players on both sides try and make an impact to secure a roster spot when the preseason wraps up.

After every practice, we will be highlighting a handful of players who stood out and why. The Bears had a special open practice on Monday for fans due to the rainout that occurred last Thursday and though it was a shorter and light session, there were quite a few big moments from some of the starters. Here were the standouts from Day 19 of Bears training camp practice:

1. WR Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen was the target of some criticism following Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, with some individuals deeming him too slow when running routes. If he heard the noise, he made sure it was silenced on Monday. Allen was far and away the offensive MVP from practice, scoring three touchdowns from Williams.

Allen put cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in a blender during the afternoon, scoring touchdowns in the middle and on the outside of the field. Stevenson was in coverage on all three Allen scores, who looked fast and ready to play in Week 1. Any concerns about his playing shape or speed should be put to rest after what he showed.

Let Keenan cook 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Or9C3LxxUj — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 19, 2024

2. CB Kyler Gordon

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) gestures after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside (11) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Allen may have been the standout on offense, but it was a defensive day, and it was primarily thanks to cornerback Kyler Gordon. He's only been back on the practice field for about a week, but Gordon looks like he's in midseason form. Following his tremendous performance against the Bengals where he notched a sack and two tackles for loss, Gordon showed his ball-hawking abilities by picking off Williams not once but twice.

Observed by CHGO's Nicholas Moreano, Gordon's first pick came in the end zone where Williams was targeting DJ Moore. Gordon undercut the route to snag the interception and took it the length of the field for a pick-six.

Kyler Gordon gets the pick-6 on Caleb Williams in the low red zone. Williams tried to target DJ Moore on the play, but he had pressure in his face. Gordon undercut the route and took the interception back for a score. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 19, 2024

Gordon's second pick had a little help. Williams had his pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and it fell right to Gordon, who secured the ball for another interception. He's on a heater right now and as long as his health isn't an issue, he should be a problem for the Tennessee Titans offense come Week 1.

Kyler Gordon is making up for lost time. He just came away with another interception on a Caleb Williams pass that was tipped at the LOS and floated right to him. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 19, 2024

3. DT Gervon Dexter

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball as Gervon Dexter Sr. #99 of the Chicago Bears defends during the first half of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

That tipped pass that Gordon intercepted came courtesy of defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, who continues to flash in practice and in preseason games. Dexter caused plenty of havoc on Monday, not only causing the turnover, but creating pressure on Williams.

According to CHGO's Greg Braggs Jr., Dexter and defensive end Montez Sweat met at the quarterback after getting past the offensive line on a specific rep during team drills. The play went down as a sack.

Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter just collapsed the pocket with some serious force. Play blown dead and ruled a sack.



Montez head butted Gervon with his helmet after the play. They were HYPED! — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 19, 2024

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: 3 standouts from Day 19 of Bears training camp practice