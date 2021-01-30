3 Soaring Pandemic Stocks You Haven’t Even Considered

pharma, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding stocks that have done well during the pandemic. As sectors crashed, companies from the tech sector — especially e-commerce — thrived. These pandemic stocks continue to soar to unprecedented heights, and that will likely continue even beyond the pandemic.

However, there are stocks doing well during the pandemic that I’ll bet you still haven’t even considered. So, let’s look at three pandemic stocks that will see your shares soar now and for decades.

Mullen Group

Prudent investors have been looking to the sidelines of e-commerce and shipping in general to find winning pandemic stocks. One of those stocks includes Mullen Group (TSX:MTL). The company provides trucking and logistics services across North America, with everything from smaller parcels and pharmaceutical equipment to specialized trucking services.

Revenue was solid before the crash but took a dive during the pandemic. The main driver of its funds comes from energy, specifically shipping out anything to help drill for oil. This sector has been down but is due for a rebound. When that happens, shares in this stock should soar. Meanwhile, it continues to see strong revenue from the rise in e-commerce. This has sent shares up 23% in the last year alone. You can also lock in a nice little 3.32% dividend yield if you buy during this momentum.

WPT Industrial

Another sector seeing a rise in use is the storage sector. While real estate investment trusts (REITs) in general haven’t fared that well, those that offer light industrial properties sure have. That includes a company like WPT Industrial REIT (TSX:WIR.UN). The company has these properties across North America and continues to purchase more with the rise in e-commerce.

WPT Industrial continues to see revenue rise higher and higher year over year. In fact, most recently, it reported a 42% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 61% increase in earnings-per-share growth. Shares have also been on a tear of late, up 13% in the last year and a whopping 98% since the crash! And again, as an REIT, it has a solid 4.92% dividend yield as of writing.

Canadian Tire

E-commerce has risen because people are working from home. While working from home, many have noticed their houses could use some sprucing up. Companies like Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) definitely saw a drop in revenue since people can no longer peruse the store. However, e-commerce has soared. The company reported a 400% increase in e-commerce use due to the pandemic. This is likely to continue well beyond when the pandemic is over.

So, if you’re investing in Canadian Tire, think big picture. Soon, the company will have access to consumers online and in store when everything is back to normal. That will see a surge in revenue unlike anything we’ve seen. And even still, shares are still up 7.45% as of writing in the last year and 226% in the last decade. This is the perfect stock to buy and hold while it’s still relatively low.

Bottom line

Investors should set themselves up with stocks that should continue to rise with the momentum from the pandemic. However, these pandemic stocks are also perfect to buy and hold long term. Each company continues to do well during the pandemic but will certainly not see a pullback when it’s over. That makes them the perfect stocks to buy and hold.

