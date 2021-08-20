3 Smart Ways to Store Your Food Containers

In many kitchens, the food storage container cabinet or drawer is the second messiest part (second only to the "throw everything in there" junk drawer)—with a jumble of mismatched lids and odd-sized containers.

Start by recycling your mismatched set and upgrading to a cohesive set of containers, to help minimize the mess. Then, consider one of three ways to organize—stack and store all the lids or containers for a certain size together, store the lids and containers married together, or sort the pieces into bins to help corral them.

Whichever way you do it, it'll make it so much easier to find the right size container for the job—and the lid you need to finish it.

Glass Square Food Storage

These sleek glass containers are heavy duty, and can go from the dishwasher to the freezer or fridge, to the oven or microwave without a problem.

Glass Square Food Storage

Bamboo Adjustable Drawer Dividers

These easy-to-install drawer dividers help you corral and organize your containers—so they don't start devolving into clutter.

Bamboo Adjustable Drawer Dividers

Pantry Bins

If you're using the bin technique, invest in a few clear bins in just the right sizes to organize your food storage containers.

Pantry Bins

Label Maker

A P-Touch label maker makes it easy for everyone to know exactly what goes where in your kitchen.