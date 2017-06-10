3 share lead after 2 rounds at St Jude Classic

Chez Reavie hits from the 15th tee during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Chez Reavie shot a 5-under 65 on Friday to move to 9-under 131 and share the lead with Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz after two rounds at the St. Jude Classic.

Schwartzel had a 66 while Munoz finished the round with a 67. Stewart Cink - who shared the first-round lead along with Matt Every, Scott Brown and Munoz - was one stroke back after his 68 at the PGA Tour's final event before the U.S. Open.

Ben Crane, who won this tournament in 2014, was two strokes off the lead after shooting a 65 at the par-70 TPC Southwind course.