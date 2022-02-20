3 sent to hospital after multiple rollovers on slippery stretch of Hwy 11: RCMP

A semi-trailer rolled over on the side of Highway 11 near Davidson, Sask., on Feb. 20, 2022. (Leisha Grebinski/CBC - image credit)

Slippery roads are being blamed for several rollovers, including passenger vehicles and semi-trailers, along Highway 11 Sunday.



In a news release that afternoon, Craik RCMP confirmed three people involved were taken to hospital.

There is no word on whether all three were travelling together, nor the severity of any injuries.



Police did not specify how many rollovers took place, but noted that all happened between Davidson and Craik — a 30-kilometre stretch of Highway 11.



"The roads are too slippery, there is not time to react," said Robb Karaim, commander sergeant for Craik RCMP, in a statement.



RCMP noted a recent mix of rain, snow and freezing temperatures created the dangerous driving conditions.

As of 4:30 p.m., traffic was still busy in the area.



"If you are on the road, please think of slowing down considerably in order to drive with care. If you see emergency vehicles, slow down even more to let them pass safely," Karaim said.



"If you are in the ditch, please be patient, tow trucks are currently working at maximum capacity. We will all get to you soon."



Police advise drivers to road check conditions on the highway hotline map before heading out.