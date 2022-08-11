3 sent to hospital after delivery driver argument turns into knife fight in Southlake

Three people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a dispute between delivery drivers in Southlake devolved into a knife fight, according to a news release from police.

Police said a 46-year-old man was sent to the hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen and is currently in stable condition. Two other men, one 26 and one 30, were cut on the arm and leg. All were sent to the hospital.

The argument started around noon in the 2000 block of West Southlake Boulevard, according to police. They didn’t say what the argument was about.

No arrests have been made.