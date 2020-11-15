3 schools in Fraser Health closing for two weeks due to COVID-19

The Fraser Health Authority announced Saturday evening that three schools are closing for two-weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

There have been seven cases at Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey, which Fraser Health says is an outbreak.

It describes six cases at Jarvis Elementary School in Delta and eight cases at Al-Hidayah School, an independent school in New Westminster, as clusters.

In a release, the health authority says it advised Cambridge to close for a two week period to "break any chains of COVID-19 transmission that may be present at the school."

It says that the two other schools will voluntarily close for a two-week period, "due to staffing challenges presented by the cluster," which means students at these schools will transition to remote learning for the two weeks.

Fraser Health says that if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, contact tracing is done to determine how the person was infected and who they were in close contact with in order to advise for self-monitoring or isolation.

On Friday, the province announced 617 new confirmed cases of the disease in the province. Nearly 70 per cent of those cases were in the Fraser Health region.

More than a dozen school districts in the region have had exposure events for the virus.

Kelowna's École de l'Anse-au-sable was the first school in the province to close temporarily due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Close to a dozen staff and students were infected. 160 were require to isolate.

Also on Saturday, Fraser Health declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at the three long-term care centres. They are the George Derby Care Centre in Burnaby, the Kiwanis Care Centre in New Westminster, and Jackman Manor in Aldergrove.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site.

On Friday, the province said there were 35 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living and six in acute care facilities.

Fraser Health said it is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

The health authority is also asking anyone living in the health region to use its assessment tool and get tested if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.