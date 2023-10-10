3 SC restaurants are among the best hidden gems in the US for 2023, Tripadvisor says

Tired of eating at the same restaurants?

South Carolina has a few establishments off the beaten path you might not know about yet.

Three restaurants in South Carolina are among the best hidden gems in the U.S. for 2023, according to Tripadvisor. The American online travel company recently listed the restaurants as winners of its Best of the Best Travelers’ Choice awards for 2023. In all, 25 restaurants were chosen as the best hidden gems in the U.S. for the annual awards.

According to TripAdvisor’s website, the awards are the company’s highest honor and winners are among the top 1% of the company’s 8 million listings. The awards take into account the quality and quantity of reviews the restaurants receive by travelers over a 12-month period.

Below are the three South Carolina restaurants that earned their under-the-radar status.

Cru Café

Cru Café at 18 Pinckney Street in Charleston — ranked 9th overall on the Tripadvisor list — is in a classic 18th Century Charleston single-style home. The restaurant offers upscale comfort food, indoor and outdoor porch seating, a wine list tailored to the varied menu and scrumptious desserts. From its famous four cheese macaroni to Thai seafood risotto, Cru Café should have something for everyone.

The Jazz Corner

Coming in at 14th on the list, The Jazz Corner opened in Hilton Head in 1999 and is the brainchild of the late jazz luminary and historian Bob Masteller. He created The Jazz Corner to provide a classic jazz club experience with great sound quality and a great culture after being inspired by similar clubs he frequented in the Northeastern U.S. when he was young.

Besides providing two shows a night, seven nights a week, the spot has a delectable menu, from bacon wrapped pork tenderloin to blueberry BBQ duck. There’s also a solid selection of cocktails to sip on as you chill to a night of jazz.

42nd Street Bar and Grill

The 42nd Street Bar and Grill in Myrtle Beach, ranked 19th on the list, offers modern high-end dining, with a variety of chef inspired dishes to suit all tastes. According to its website, the restaurant’s chef and owner has more than 20 years of experience cooking in the finest establishments.

The restaurant’s menu includes a nice selection of seafood entrees, from scallops and white beans to lobster Mac and cheese. Other entrees include beef and mushroom Wellington pan seared duck breast.