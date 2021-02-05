‘3 SC Lawyers Cleared My Speech’: Usmani on FIRs, Sedition Case

Aishwarya S Iyer
·10 min read

"I showed the transcript of my speech to three lawyers... three Supreme Court lawyers. All three of them said that not one word in the entire speech can be commissioned as an offence in any Indian court."

Despite being cautious of the speech he was going to give at an Elgar Parishad event organised at Pune's Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on January 30, 23-year-old Sharjeel Usmani has been booked for sedition, other than already being booked under charges of promoting enmity on grounds of religion, due to his 'provocative' statements from 30 January.

Also Read: Why Are Indian Muslim Dissenters Seen As a ‘Threat’ to the State?

“I stand by what I said, there is nothing I said that is wrong, legally or morally. Two things are clear from this episode. Firstly, that Hindu privilege is a reality and secondly, that there is radicalisation in Hindu society. Even if they do not want to accept it today, they will have to accept it in a few years. This radicalisation is not going to go on its own,” Usmani, who graduated from Aligarh Muslim University recently, said in a long conversation that reflected a measured defiance.

Usmani was earlier arrested on 10 July in the aftermath of the violent clashes that erupted between UP Police and anti-CAA protesters of December 2019. Several cases were slapped against him including charges of attempt to murder, rioting and causing hurt to public servants.

He was then released on bail on 3 September. His bail order said that Usmani had a good academic record, was not arrested from the scene of the crime and no incriminating evidence was found on him at the time of arrest. A month later, in November 2020, the Aligarh administration issued an externment order banning him from entering Aligarh for six months under the UP Control of Goondas Act.

When Usmani was invited to speak at the event, his father was worried. "Due to the enternment order, he has not been home for three odd months. Which means I have not spoken to him face-to-face. On a personal level, I do not want all this. If he was in front of me, main karta usko sahi kar deta (I'd fix him), just like a father does to his child. But I was unable to do that as a father."

While Sharjeel himself was wary of the event, he also said, “'I thought that in a programme where there are people like Arundhati Roy and Justice Kolse Patil, who will look at me?”

The Quint spoke to Usmani, his father Tariq Usmani, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves and two other speakers who were present at the Elgar Parishad event, 23-year-old student activist Aysha Renna and journalist Prashant Kanojia, to understand what happened at the event, the events that transpired after and the path ahead. All this happening in the backdrop of politicians making demands for Sharjeel’s immediate arrest.

=

We cover:

The Elgar Parishad Event

What Part of His Speech Stoked Controversy?

The Path Ahead

Details of Both FIRs Against Sharjeel

Speaking about his impending arrest, Tariq Usmani told this reporter sounding distraught, "He is going to get arrested again, we are at the junction again, why did he need to speak?"

The Elgar Parishad Event: Heavy Security, Everyone Entering Was Recorded

The Elgar Parishad conclave was being organised after three years. There were five sessions with speakers and 14 speakers were at the event, including Raja Vemula, Bant Singh, Aysha Renna, Prashant Kanojia, Sharjeel Usmani, Arundhati Roy, Justice Kolse Patil and Kannan Gopinathan.

"When we entered the venue, there was police everywhere. One policeman was recording every person coming in, all car numbers were taken note of," Journalist and anti-caste activist Prashant Kanojia said there were more vehicles of the police than there were of the people who came for the event.

The event started at around 11:30 am and went on till 9:00 pm. Speeches were interspersed with cultural performances. While the audience at the beginning of the event was initially of about 200 people with at least 800 policemen, it swelled over the day to about 1700 people, Kanojia said.

Schedule for Elgar Parishad that will be held tomorrow, 30 January 2021 at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.
Schedule for Elgar Parishad that will be held tomorrow, 30 January 2021 at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.

Usmani said he was nervous about speaking. Which is why he started his speech by saying:

“Ever since I was invited here, I have been worried. This is the first time I am speaking in front of a non-Muslim audience like this. So in case I do make a mistake, please forgive me if you feel bad. Secondly, I’d like you to tell me if you have a problem and only then go.”

Explaining why he started with this, he said, "The people sitting were not my primary audience. With Muslims you know what to write from and who to refer to, here I was not sure. That is why I apologised. The reason I asked them to tell me if they disagreed with me before they leave, is because without having uncomfortable conversations, even with our allies like the Dalit-Muslim community, we are not going to go ahead as a society. I truly believe that."

People did come to Sharjeel, but not to raise complaints, Kanojia and Aysha said. “Everyone congratulated him on his speech, they told him he said very pertinent things,” Kanojia said. 23-year-old Jamia student and anti-CAA activist Aysha said that there was no disturbance when Sharjeel spoke. “Everyone was calm and listening. The only time there were interruptions it was for a round of applause two to three times, other than that there was nothing.”

While Aysha had been invited to speak on the first session with speakers, titled 'From Shadows to the Stars', Sharjeel spoke in the fifth session on 'State repression and building the social movement' where Kanojia also spoke.

Also Read: ‘I Was Called a Terrorist From Shaheen Bagh’: Sharjeel Usmani

What Part of His Speech Stoked Controversy?

The event ended without any controversy. However, twelve hours after his speech, there were hints that it could lead to a controversy. "On Twitter, calls were being made for my arrest by a few, soon it started expanding and then days later I heard of the FIR against me," he said.

What was the controversial statement?

Hindi: "Aaj ka Hindu samaaj sadh gaya hai"
English: "Today's Hindu society is rotten."

"This was the most controversial line apparently from my speech," Sharjeel said, explaining how firstly he was talking about society here and not about religion.

He went on to say that there is no word in Hindi and Urdu that means radicalisation, the closest word would be kattarpanti.

Kanojia, who saw Sharjeel speak from the stage, said, "When Sharjeel started talking about minority oppression, and the way minorities are being treated, it was applauded by all the people present as well as the organisers. The way the FIR is registered against him, is entirely fraudulent because they have used one sentence Sharjeel said, that is not problematic from any angle, and used it out of context. He said 'aaj ka Hindu samaj sadh gaya hai,' which was in the context of those who are spreading hate and normalising bigotry."

Sharjeel said that if they think there is no rot in the society then all this would have not happened in the first place. "The fact that this is happening, the fact that one can't take this small a criticism, shows there is rot," he added.

The Path Ahead: 'Mentally Prepared to Go Back to Jail'

Sharjeel told this reporter that he knew his speech would make people uncomfortable, but he did not think that it would amount to a case of sedition. "Being offended has become their national game."

An event in the Press Club in Delhi on 4 February, had to be cancelled due to the two FIRs against Sharjeel. "The event was against the witch-hunt of activist, students and journalists, but due to the news of the FIR against me, the event had been cancelled."

Kanojia said that the case was expected, that wherever they go to speak they expect some controversy or the other to come up. "The fear has gone, they have already filed cases against me." Aysha is not worried, "Not worried about this. Elgar was organising this event after two years, after all the suppression and issues they were facing. An event in which Muslim speakers like us were invited and given adequate space, so all this was expected. I think Dalit-Muslim coordination is very essential, not only online but more importantly offline. That is why I went. Not worried about a case, if it happens, I will deal with it then

Sharjeel knows his fight is a long one. He has been working on an independent fellowship while also translating a book for a publishing house. He has not been home since November and considering how the Maharashtra government leaders are issuing statements saying they will arrest him soon, there is a chance he will have to wait longer than the six month externment order to end to return home.

"Yes, I am mentally prepared to go back to jail. If it starts another debate on radicalisation and free speech, then why not," he said.

Details of Both FIRs Against Sharjeel

The first FIR was registered on 2 February, under Section 153 A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion) on the basis of a complaint registered by advocate Pradeep Gawade. Gawade is the secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and a former member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, and a law graduate from Pune’s Fergusson College.

A day after Pune Police registered the FIR, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil wrote a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath asking for a case to be registered against Sharjeel. "Strict action should be taken against the person who had hurt the sentiment of Hindu community in Maharashtra and across India, and this case should be used as a precedent so that nobody dares to use such words again,' Patil said in his letter on 3 February.

The same day Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Sharjeel was not in Maharashtra and that he will be arrested from whichever state he is in. Then the Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, labelled Usmani's speech as rubbish and said that he will be handcuffed. With the increasing attention his speech was getting, the second case was registered against Usmani in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Sena Says Sharjeel Usmani Will be Arrested; Slams Fadnavis, Yogi

Sharjeel was booked under sedition and other charges on the complaint of Anurag Singh, who told the police that he found a video of the speech on Internet. He has accused Usmani of “creating hate” against the Yogi Adityanath government, promoting enmity among groups, hurting religious sentiments and conspiring against the government. The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) along with sections of the IT Act.

While the Pune case is being handled by Human Rights Law Network founder and Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, Sharjeel says he is waiting to get proper details of the FIR in Uttar Pradesh. “Reading the FIR, there is no crime committed by him at all. We are currently waiting and seeing what will happen,” Gonsalves said.

. Read more on India by The Quint.‘Stand with Farmers’: Tamil Director Pa Ranjith Slams Farm Laws Latest News: Nana Patole Appointed Maharashtra Congress Chief . Read more on India by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • Spezza turns back the clock with vintage hatty as Leafs hammer Canucks

    Jason Spezza recorded his first hat trick in nearly five years as the Maple Leafs dismantled the Vancouver Canucks 7-3 on Thursday night.

  • Voting begins as NBA prepares for controversial All-Star Game

    Will all the players selected actually play in an All-Star Game amid a pandemic?

  • Tim Stützle shines as Sens snap losing skid versus Habs

    The rookie put up three points for the Senators, who hadn't won since their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13.

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has no regrets as another Super Bowl looms

    Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the NFL season to help medical patients fight COVID-19. How will he spend Super Bowl LV?

  • Jets leverage monster 2nd period to beat Flames

    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for his club-record 153rd career victory.

  • Seth Curry leaves 76ers game weeks after return from COVID-19: 'He just looks tired'

    Seth Curry hasn't looked himself since returning from a bout with COVID-19. "We have to be very careful right now," Doc Rivers said.

  • Super Bowl LV: Chiefs-Buccaneers preview, live stream, kickoff time

    Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • NHL finally revises virus protocols with 40 players on COVID-19 list

    With COVID-19 problems cropping up and five teams currently idled, the NHL has revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep the shortened season on track.

  • Report: Matthew Dellavedova facing potential retirement due to concussions

    It's possible the Cavaliers veteran has played his last minute in the NBA.

  • Deshaun Watson's agent fires back after Brett Favre's weird rant

    Brett Favre said Deshaun Watson is too well-paid to voice an opinion.

  • Report: ESPN wants to lure Jim Nantz away from CBS

    The sportscasting icon is reportedly approaching the end of his contract and wants Tony Romo money in a new deal.

  • Should the Canadiens trade Victor Mete? Here are five potential options

    Victor Mete reportedly wants out of Montreal, giving GM Marc Bergevin plenty to think about.

  • Top 10 Super Bowl props: Will Travis Kelce have more TDs than Cristiano Ronaldo has goals?

    What would a Super Bowl be without gorging on prop bets?

  • NBA knows the dangers of the All-Star Game but nothing stops the money train

    It should make you feel a bit icky, and wonder if Silver is cashing in his goodwill for a cash grab.

  • Our favorite props for TB/KC + CMC joins the show!

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon (as well as Andy Behrens with a very special guest) are back to preview the big game on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Canadian runner Philibert-Thiboutot works to regain world-class form in Paris bubble

    For track and field athletes travelling Europe during a global pandemic, there are worse places to be housed than the National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance in Paris. Canadian runner Charles Philibert-Thiboutot has access to a pair of outdoor tracks, two indoor surfaces and weight training facilities before competing outdoors in a 5,000-metre race on Feb. 26 in Toulon, a port city in south east France. "We're not really missing anything," he said in a phone interview, describing the campus-like bubble environment. "With the COVID situation it's ideal to get my training, food and accommodation in one place. I don't have to go to the grocery store or run errands." While Philibert-Thiboutot arrived last weekend to a dorm room that is less-than-luxurious and minus a television, the cafeteria does provide large portions of food to the Olympic-calibre athletes from various sports. "They need to feed some big guys," he said, laughing. And what is a man to do after hauling his Xbox video game console nearly 8,000 kilometres from his training base in Vancouver? "Jimmy Gressier [the future of French long-distance running] has made it a mission for us to try to fetch a TV," Philibert-Thiboutot said. "I'll get that thing set up sooner than later." Joking aside, the Quebec City native's top priority is to be at his best on the track and in the weight room early in the year in hopes of improving his world ranking and run under the Tokyo Olympic standard in the 1,500 and 5,000. Philibert-Thiboutot has yet to establish a ranking in the 5,000 since injuries in 2019 limited him to one indoor race in Boston during the original qualifying window before coronavirus forced the Games to be postponed last March and rescheduled to this summer. "The French athletes have been raving about how they see gains from focusing 100 per cent on training here," said Philibert-Thiboutot, who also plans to watch Netflix on his laptop and read during his downtime the next three weeks. "Sometimes after runs I'll have an ice bath rather than going back to my room. It's going to be a lot of alone time but it's about focusing on training." 'My body is feeling better than ever' The 30-year-old began his European tour on Jan. 29 at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meet in Karlsruhe, Germany, where he clocked 7:49.82 in the 3,000 to set a Quebec record. This weekend, Philibert-Thiboutot will fly 470 km back to Germany to run an indoor 1,500 on Sunday in Dortmund, his first at the distance indoors since Feb. 3, 2018 at the Millrose Games in New York City. "There is a lot of anticipation because training has been going well and my body is feeling better than ever," said Philibert-Thiboutot, whose 3:34.23 personal best in the outdoor 1,500 from 2015 is under the 3:35 Tokyo standard. "I've improved my speed endurance in the 3K and 5K the last few months and want to see how that translates to the 1,500." Felix Lapointe, who began coaching Philibert-Thiboutot 10 years ago at Laval University in Quebec City, told CBC Sports the three-time Canadian champion isn't "perfectly ready" for a 1,500 since Philibert-Thiboutot has focused less on speed work and more on improving his endurance and fitness for the 5,000 in the past year. WATCH | Philibert-Thiboutot wins 3rd straight Canadian title: Modifying the runner's program to include more days off between intense training sessions became necessary when injuries mounted for Philibert-Thiboutot. In recent years, the 2016 Olympian has suffered a stress fracture in his right foot, a left Achilles problem, lower back issues and torn left calf. Philibert-Thiboutot also had an injury scare upon landing in Germany after the 10-hour flight to Frankfurt caused discomfort in his right calf and bothered him late in last week's race, but he returned to full training earlier this week. Lapointe called the 3,000 performance in Germany a good, not great, result and wondered not only if the calf problem was a factor physically and mentally for Philibert-Thiboutot but if they set expectations too high. Philibert-Thiboutot believes working weekly with his physiotherapist since last fall in Vancouver compared to monthly sessions in previous years has improved his biomechanics. "I feel I'm in control [of my body] and I'm not wasting energy early [in races]," he said in reference to his 13:22.24 clocking in the 5,000 on Dec. 4 near Los Angeles, about nine seconds over the 13:13.50 Olympic standard. "Compared to a few years ago, I'm standing up straight, my jaw and shoulders are relaxed, whereas in the past I would grind through the pain early because my biomechanics weren't great." For Philibert-Thiboutot to reach a world-class level in the 5,000, he must improve his speed endurance and be comfortable later in races to use his natural 1,500 speed, Lapointed said. "Maybe part of it is he's only had consistent training over the last six months [because of injuries]," said Lapointe, searching for an answer to Philibert-Thiboutot's recent tendency to fade late in races. "That wasn't a problem a few years ago when he was at his peak in the 1,500. "If he can stay healthy and consistent through the summer season, his fitness will be better, he'll be able to have a better finish in every race and will have the tools to make a world championship and Olympic final."

  • Brady vs. Mahomes: Why legacies are at stake in the Super Bowl

    The story of Super Bowl LV is a simple one: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes. Sure, two quarterbacks who will never share the field together won't entirely determine whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Kansas City ultimately wins. Maybe K.C.'s banged-up offensive line prevents Mahomes from having a shot. Maybe Tampa Bay's defence takes over. Maybe one of the many star receivers in the game shines. But let's be honest: this year's Super Bowl will be remembered for its quarterbacks. In one corner there's 43-year-old Tom Brady, a six-time champion who, to the surprise of some, left New England — for 20 seasons, the only NFL home he'd ever known — for a fresh start in Florida. In the other corner there's 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, the reigning champion who signed a 10-year, $503-million US contract extension with Kansas City in the off-season. Mahomes, who won MVP in his first season as a starter and Super Bowl MVP in his second, is regarded by many as the next challenger to Brady's claim as the greatest quarterback ever. WATCH | Tom Brady vies for 7th title in Super Bowl LV: If Mahomes' team, favoured to win, comes through, it'll leave him four Super Bowls shy of Brady's career total. But if Brady wins his mind-boggling seventh, at 43 no less, the gap would become nearly impossible for Mahomes to overcome. Imagine if Michael Jordan ever stared down LeBron James in an NBA Finals. The never-ending GOAT debate would have a lot more clarity. "The Super Bowl's the Super Bowl. Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterback of all time, in his 150th Super Bowl, I mean, it's going to be a great experience for me," Mahomes said on Monday, sarcastically pointing out Brady's penchant for appearing in the NFL's biggest game. Tale of the tape Brady and Mahomes have gone head-to-head twice before, with each winning once. Their marquee matchup came in the AFC championship game two seasons ago when Brady was still a Patriot. In that game, New England jumped to a 14-0 lead, with Kansas City unable to score in the first half. But Mahomes flipped the script in the second, leading his team to 31 points, including three touchdowns and the game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter. When a controversial off-sides call against K.C. negated what would have been a game-ending interception of Brady, the game went to OT. In the extra frame, the Patriots won the coin toss and promptly marched for a touchdown. Mahomes never got the ball. Advantage: Brady (despite two picks to Mahomes' zero). The second matchup came in November, when Mahomes boosted K.C. to a 17-0 lead and Brady's second-half comeback attempt fell three points short. While Brady's line of 345 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions was nice, Mahomes responded with a whopping 462 yards, three scores and no picks. Advantage: Mahomes (despite the oddly quiet finish). But don't call Super Bowl LV the grudge match: Brady recently left the door open to playing past 45. The sixth-round pick out of Michigan in the 2000 draft, Brady won Super Bowls in two of his first three seasons as a starter — a feat never matched, unless Mahomes wins on Sunday. He spent 20 seasons in New England paired with future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick. Brady and Belichick were inextricable from each other — until the former jetted to Tampa Bay. A seventh Super Bowl would retroactively give Brady more credit for the first six. He didn't need Belichick reach Super Bowls, it turns out. Regardless, Brady's resume is impeccable. Three MVPs, 14 Pro Bowls, an NFL-record 581 passing touchdowns, second all-time in passing yards. A one-way ticket to the Hall of Fame. He's played in nine Super Bowls and won two-thirds of them, in sometimes incredible ways (see 2017's 28-3 comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons). Challenger to the throne Mahomes, meanwhile, is 44-9 — including 6-1 in the playoffs — as an NFL starter. In all but one of those playoff games, Kansas City scored at least 31 points, and in the one game it didn't, Mahomes left in the third quarter with an injury. In the regular season, Mahomes has already compiled 14,152 passing yards and 114 touchdowns. He's also added 808 yards with his legs — within 200 of Brady's 21-year total. On the surface, Mahomes is more talented than Brady ever was. He has a stronger arm and more mobility, and his dizzying array of arm angles (you may have heard his father was an MLB pitcher) puts his athleticism on full display. Brady is one of the smartest QBs of all-time, a savant at picking apart a defence with quick, short passes in his later years. The move to the Buccaneers renewed his deep attack and blessed him with the top receivers he lacked by the end of his time in New England. WATCH | Bring It In's Super Bowl preview: On Sunday, Brady has a chance to become the first QB to win a Super Bowl at home. When you play in 18 per cent of Super Bowls ever, that's almost bound to happen. He has a chance to affirm his status as leader of the Patriots dynasty, as more than a product of Belichick. He's already defying odds playing football at 43, but winning a Super Bowl at that age would be a different story entirely. He's already cemented his GOAT status, but a win Sunday would put him in an almost-unreachable level. In his way is Mahomes, a possible heir to the throne who may only have a shot to eclipse Brady with a win on Sunday. Mahomes has a chance to rewrite NFL history. Legacies are at stake in Super Bowl LV.

  • QB Club: Favre looks at Brady, Manning, Mahomes and Rodgers

    Brett Favre looks at the quarterbacks on display this weekend with an admiration as strong as the throws he made as a Pro Football Hall of Fame player. From Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, to the likelihood of Peyton Manning entering the same hall, to former teammate Aaron Rodgers perhaps taking a third MVP award. It's quite a collection. Favre played against Brady, sees some of himself in Mahomes, has been a long-time friend with the Manning family, and, well, Rodgers is his successor in Green Bay, where Favre won three straight league Most Valuable Player honours. Rodgers will find out during NFL Honors on Saturday night, when The Associated Press hands out its individual awards, if he will get the hat trick. “No question this is the best year statistically for Aaron.” Favre says. "The head scratcher is why they haven’t finished. If I were a betting man, I look at it two ways. Before the Packers-Bucs game, if I were a betting man, I would have a hard time betting against Brady. But there is no question in my mind that the hottest team in football, AFC or NFC, didn't matter, was the Packers. "Obviously Brady can win against anyone, you don’t bet against him because he will prove you wrong. But I thought, going into Lambeau — earlier in the year when they played the Bucs — the Packers were not playing as well, not as consistent. But here lately they were consistent, and I was thinking this could even be a blowout just because Aaron was playing so well. I don’t know if a quarterback has ever been on top of his game in the last eight weeks like Aaron had. “There is no question Aaron played the best. He is consistent every year, don’t get me wrong, but statistically speaking he was unbelievable. And his M.O. is lots of touchdowns and lots of points and very little turnovers, and that has always amazed me. I was always a risk taker, gunslinger, whatever you want to call it. Aaron is not that different from the way I played. The big difference is he doesn’t turn the ball over from an interception standpoint.” Favre, who co-hosts a show on SiriusXM NFL Radio, is eager to hear the Hall of Fame results, while recognizing nobody will be surprised to hear Manning's name as a first-time inductee. Favre has a longstanding relationship with the Mannings, from playing against Peyton and Eli to growing up as a fan of their dad, Archie, at Ole Miss, as well as a friendship with the entire first family of quarterbacking. Favre used to have phone conversations with Peyton when he was a Tennessee Vol. “When you start talking about just playing the quarterback position, the only thing Peyton didn’t have as far as quarterback, that the new age of quarterback has, is mobility,” Favre explains. "But he had everything else. And savviness. He and I have joked and talked about it. “I get a kick out of all the mumbo-jumbo stuff he would do at the line — and it worked. Probably the last half of my career I spent more time trying to figure out how to trick the other team, how can I get them offsides or how can I get them to show what they are going to do blitz-wise? ... And I say all that because all that stuff Peyton did, surely (offensive co-ordinator) Tom Moore didn’t say, `Hey Peyton, come here, let’s do this. I want you to act like you are changing to eight different plays.' Peyton came up with all that and it worked, and statistically I don’t know if he could have been any better for such a long time.” Long time certainly applies to Brady, in his 21st pro season and 10th Super Bowl, with six rings. Favre was in a similar position to what Mahomes is now — back in January 1998, when he was the youngster coming off a Super Bowl victory and facing the “old-timer” in John Elway. “My style of play when I was up and coming was very similar to John Elway: arm strength, mobility, leadership and all that stuff was very similar,” Favre recalls. "I took a lot of pride in that and he and I talked about that. "It’s obviously different, the pandemic and the attention and all this stuff. I am sure Patrick has heard a bunch until he is blue in the face: `What’s it like playing against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. ... How would you feel if he won his whatever number of Super Bowls?' I am sure Patrick has handled it gracefully. "Much like myself: `John has come close many years, this may be his last opportunity, how would you feel Brett?' “Don’t get me wrong, I wanted to win the game. I felt like crap when we lost, to be honest with you." ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Brady, Mahomes have mastered the art of avoiding the sack

    No matter how many times Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes might find themselves pressured by a pass rusher during the Super Bowl on Sunday, there's an exceptionally strong chance that they'll find a way to throw the ball before they're thrown for a loss. There are few quarterbacks in NFL history who've minimized sacks as much as Brady and Mahomes, one of the few ties that bind these superstars at opposite ends of their career arcs with significantly different playing styles. Of all active quarterbacks in the league with a minimum of 1,500 pass attempts, Mahomes has the best career sack percentage (3.82), albeit with only three years as Kansas City's starter. Drew Brees is second (3.83). Brady is third (4.69). Expand the list to the all-time leaders, and Mahomes is fifth and Brady is 11th. The 43-year-old owner of six Super Bowl rings and three NFL MVP awards had the third-best sack percentage in the league (3.3) in 2020, his first season with Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old Mahomes was sixth (3.6). “He makes our jobs easier if anything,” said Andrew Wylie, who has moved to right tackle for the injury-altered Chiefs. “He’s extremely talented and has great pocket presence where, if he does get a little bit of pressure, he knows what to do to get around it. He gets that ball out fast, too, so we love blocking for Patty on this team.” Whether Mahomes with his escape ability and improvisational skills or Brady with his savviness and vision, each of them have effectively used the art of avoiding the sack in their engineering of a potent offence on the cusp of a championship. “Knowing how to work with your offensive line and knowing how they’re trying to protect you or how they’re trying to throw guys by you or push them in front of you to give you another lane to run and throw with, it’s something that you have to build that chemistry with,” Mahomes said. Brady didn't miss a beat in his move from New England, meshing well enough with his new blockers and enjoying a wealth of down-field targets on the way to a Buccaneers scoring average that ranked third in the league. “Tom does a really nice job of trying to put us as an offensive line, the guys protecting him, in a good position either from a protection standpoint or a concept standpoint,” left guard Ali Marpet said, “or just from a communication standpoint so you have everybody on the same page. He does a nice job of a lot of things that all have a small role in him not getting hit.” Wide receivers have to win their routes and find their way open. Running backs have to know how and where to pick up a blitz. Quarterbacks need to be able to diagnose before and after the snap where the pressure is coming from. The coaching staff has a major role in this, of course, with the onus on the play caller to keep the team out of vulnerable situations and unfavourable matchups. It's not oversimplification, though, to declare that sack totals will spike in a hurry if the linemen aren't able to sustain their blocks. The guys up front for the Bucs were immediately aware of their greater calling as soon as Brady signed. “Their expectations, our expectations, peoples’ expectations of us, it all went up, and considerably with the offensive line. The first thing you say is, ‘If Tom can stand straight up in the pocket, he’ll be all right.’ Well, who does that fall on?" said offensive line coach Joe Gilbert. The Bucs and Chiefs have also shown that it's possible to field a top-tier offence and a championship-level team without the necessity of high draft picks or expensive free agents filling spots along the offensive line. Both teams have devoted plenty of salary cap space to the position, to be sure. Still, the Bucs will play in the Super Bowl with only one first-rounder, rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs. Marpet and centre Ryan Jensen came from small colleges. New right guard Aaron Stinnie, who has replaced the injured Alex Cappa, went undrafted and was claimed off waivers from Tennessee last year. The Chiefs have only one starter, centre Austin Reiter, who was slated for the lineup before the season started, with their latest injury inconveniently coming to left tackle Eric Fisher in the AFC championship game. “Man, it doesn’t matter if they know our names. We know what we do,” Wylie said. “We’re going in there Sunday to take care of business, man. That’s the thought process that we all have.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Campbell, The Associated Press

  • Common Ground: How the Chiefs navigated a polarizing 2020 inside their locker room

    An inviting culture where players are encouraged to speak their minds has been integral in the Chiefs' quest to run it back.