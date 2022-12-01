3 Rivers Capital Portfolio Company AGS Automotive Solutions Acquires BluDot Manufacturing

3 Rivers Capital
·3 min read
3 Rivers Capital

Top Trailer Brake Systems Manufacturer Becomes Latest Acquisition For AGS Continuing The Company's Corporate Expansion

PITTSBURGH, PA and MUSKEGON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) portfolio company AGS Automotive Solutions (https://www.agscompany.com/) continues its expansion drive with the acquisition of BluDot Manufacturing (https://bludotinc.com/), it was announced by Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner, 3 Rivers Capital and Logan Pitts, Chief Executive Officer of AGS.

Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, BluDot Manufacturing ranks among the industry's largest brake systems suppliers to all sizes of manufacturers of tow-able recreational vehicles, motor homes, livestock trailers, cargo and utility trailers, snowmobile and ATV trailers, marine trailers and over-the-road semi-trailers. Included in BluDot's wide variety of innovative brake systems for the OEM trailer industry are hydraulic kits, straight air, air/hydraulic and electric/hydraulic trailer brake systems.

All BluDot products are custom packaged and designed for OEM assembly lines and maintenance departments, using the highest quality, in-house manufacturing and pre-assembled components uniquely engineered to meet the specifications of both trailer products and manufacturing budgets.

AGS' addition of BluDot follows on the heels of the company's recent acquisitions of brake bleeder manufacturer Motive Products https://www.motiveproducts.com/ and manufacturer of DIY systems for tubes and hoses BrakeQuip, LLC (https://brakequip.com/).

"BluDot is a family-owned, second-generation success story that serves as a trusted source for the highest quality OEM brake systems for the Hydraulic Trailer industry. Our acquisition of BluDot furthers AGS' expansion into a worldwide name in aftermarket and OE braking parts and systems," said Pitts.

"The addition of BluDot Manufacturing represents an exciting follow-up to the high-profile acquisitions of Motive Products and BrakeQuip. The completion of this significant acquisition further underscores AGS Automotive Solutions' continuing commitment to growing the company into a dominant industry supplier of quality aftermarket products from well-respected brand name manufacturers," said Carskaddan.

About AGS Automotive Solutions:

AGS began in 1931, manufacturing a unique stick lubricant as its first product. Today, AGS is the largest manufacturer and distributor of brake, fuel and transmission lines in the US automotive aftermarket. AGS also offers a full line of automotive specialty repair products, solutions and lubricants aimed at both the professional shop mechanic and the do-it-yourselfer working out of their home garage. AGS is headquartered in Muskegon, MI and can be visited online at https://www.agscompany.com/.

About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-15M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. For more information on 3 Rivers Capital please visit 3 Rivers Capital. For new transaction opportunities contact Michael Zhong at Zhong@3riverscap.com.

# # #

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt
SSA Public Relations
steve@ssapr.com
(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: 3 Rivers Capital



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729702/3-Rivers-Capital-Portfolio-Company-AGS-Automotive-Solutions-Acquires-BluDot-Manufacturing

