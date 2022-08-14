3 residents injured, dog dies in RV fire in Atascadero

Three people suffered minor burns and a dog died in a fire that destroyed their RV Saturday morning in Atascadero.

At 11:33 a.m., firefighters responded to a fully engulfed fire at a 30-foot RV trailer that had spread to a quarter of an acre across surrounding vegetation at 3370 San Fernando Road, according to a news release. The flames were slowly moving downhill into a creek drainage, according to the release.

The three individuals found in the RV sustained minor burn injuries and were transported to Twin Cities Hospital for further evaluation.

In total, 12 emergency vehicles and 20 firefighters responded to the fire.

Firefighters extinguishing an RV fire at 3370 San Fernando Road in Atascadero on Aug. 13,2022

The fire was contained within 15 minutes, according to the release. The long driveway leading to the scene caused the first unit to lay in a supply line upon arrival, resulting in a lack of access for later engines, according to the release.

Fire crews remained on scene for another two hours to overhaul the RV, when the dog was found deceased inside the vehicle, according to the release. Crews also cleaned up remnants of the vegetation fire.

The estimated property lost totals $30,000 for the trailer and $10,000 for contents within the trailer, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by officials. For more information or questions on the fire, contact Atascadero Fire Public Information Officer Colette Layton at 805-470-5070.