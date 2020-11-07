3 Red Hair-Colour Trends You’re About To See Everywhere

If pink was your quarantine hair colour and blonde was your summer rebound shade, then red might be the best hue to settle into come cuffing season. "Everyone is going redder," says colourist and Mark Ryan salon co-owner Ryan Trygstad, who works with celebrities like Julianne Moore and Laura Dern.



It makes sense, considering the year we've had. For many, red hair can be an instant confidence boost and a daily reminder to connect to warm, comforting hues like copper and ruby. "We've lost work identities and personal identities, and [clients] just want to feel like themselves — but a kickass version," says Trygstad.



With ample time at home, people can also more easily commit to the upkeep of high-maintenance shades like brilliant red. "We've been asking our clients to mask for years, and now they’re into it as a Sunday ritual. People actually care and realise how much they’ve been neglecting themselves," says Trygstad. "Once you start doing it, you see a difference, and you feel pretty and you feel good."



Ahead, Trygstad reveals the three most popular red tones his clients have been requesting lately (and soon you might be, too).







