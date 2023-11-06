3 Rangers including ALCS hero Adolis García among Gold Glove winners; Nolan Arenado's 10-year streak comes to an end
Fresh off a World Series victory, accolades continue to pour in for the Texas Rangers.
MLB announced the 2023 gold glove winners Sunday, and the Rangers led the way with three players named as the best defenders at their position. Right fielder and ALCS MVP Adolis García, catcher Jonah Heim and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe each won Gold Gloves.
The Rangers stars were among 13 first-time winners, the second most in the history of the award. Last year saw 14 first-time winners.
The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs joined the Rangers with three honorees, while the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks claimed two winners each. New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle won as rookies. Volpe is the first rookie in Yankees history to win a gold glove.
Here are the winners:
American League
1B: Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers
2B: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
SS: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
3B: Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays
C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
P: José Berríos, Toronto Blue Jays
LF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays
RF: Adolis García, Texas Rangers
Utility: Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros
National League
1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
2B: Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
SS: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates
C: Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamodbacks
P: Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
LF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
CF: Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies
RF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Utility: Ha-Seong Kim, Padres
Not included in the winners was Nolan Arenado, breaking a decade-long streak. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman won Gold Gloves in each of this first 10 MLB seasons with the Rockies and Cardinals.