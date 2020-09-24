3 railroad workers suspended after 'man cave' found under New York's Grand Central Terminal

Three Metro-North Railroad employees were suspended after Metropolitan Transportation Authority investigators discovered they'd created a “man cave,” complete with a flat-screen television and a beer-stocked refrigerator, in a storage room beneath Grand Central Terminal in New York.

The air-conditioned room came complete with microwave, workout equipment, and hide-a-way beds, MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said Thursday.

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate — especially one this close to good transportation,” Pokorny said. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal and make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense.”

The room, located beneath Track 114 at Grand Central, was discovered behind a locked door inside a storage room after MTA investigators were tipped to its existence by an anonymous tip about a spot where Metro-North employees "hang out and get drunk and party."

A futon couch was found in a "man cave" that three Metro-North employees had set up beneath Grand Central Terminal.

When investigators questioned employees about the room, they were told it contained “sensitive supplies.” It had once been used to store locksmith supplies.

Inside, they found customized wooden boxes used to disguise the futon and flat screen TV and personal items linked to three Metro-North employees — a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman.

A streaming device connected to a hotspot was linked back to the carpenter foreman’s phone. And there was a receipt for an air mattress with the wireman’s name on it. A shipping sticker on a pull-up bar included the electrical foreman’s name.

When questioned, each of the employees denied using the room, the Inspector General's report says. The electrical foreman told investigators: “You can’t tell me I can’t watch TV during my break.”

The employees’ names were not revealed in the report. They’ve been suspended without pay and are facing disciplinary charges.

A Metro-North supervisor who lied to investigators about the whereabouts of one of the employees could also face discipline, Pokorny said.

A flat-screen television was found in a "man cave" that Metro-North employees had set up beneath Grand Central Terminal.

