3 Questions to Ask When Hiring a Home Care Provider

Your family members have been telling you for quite some time that you need extra help, and it’s getting to the point where you’re starting to agree with them. You want to stay in your own home, but you could use assistance with personal care and housekeeping. So, you’ve decided to hire a home care provider.

Home care may be a great option for you. You’ll have the decision-making power to choose your caregivers, set up a care plan and get into a routine that works for you. However, hiring an in-home care provider can be tricky. You’ll want to interview each one thoroughly to make sure they have the right certifications, skills and reliability to meet your needs.

Not sure what to ask during the interview process? The following three questions will get you started and help you zoom in on the most important qualities in a home caregiver. You don’t need to stop at these three, of course, but the provider’s answers will tell you a lot about whether they would be a good fit for you. Remember to make notes during each interview so that you remember your impressions of each candidate.

What Are Your Certifications?

Some states require certifications for in-home caregivers. You should check with your state’s department of health or a credible online source to find out if it’s mandatory. Then ask potential home care providers about their certifications. You should request details about their training, experiences and licenses.

Don’t hire an in- home provider that doesn’t meet state certification requirements. This could cause trouble down the road. You can be more flexible, though, about formal training and experience. Ideally, your home caregiver should have worked in the field for a while or at least have experience caring for family members in a home care situation.

Listen carefully to how candidates talk about their experiences and training. Honesty and openness are important here. If you feel like a provider is exaggerating, ask for references from previous employers or clients. This wouldn’t be a bad idea in any case to avoid any unpleasant surprises down the road.

Do You Have the Skills To Meet My Needs?

Before you start interviewing home care providers, make a list of your current needs. Maybe you could use help taking a shower, making meals or cleaning the house. Jot down everything you can think of, and at the bottom of the page, include a few possibilities for the future. You might not need assistance with medications right now, for instance, but you might later on.

Show your list to potential home caregivers and ask them if they have the skills to meet those needs. You might get a few candidates who will simply say yes. Give them a little nudge to explain further. If meal preparation is on your list, then get caregivers talking about their cooking skills. You’ll want to make sure they can make more than hot dogs and pizza. If you have mobility issues, ask candidates how they would go about helping you get up, sit down and walk. Push for as much detail as you can get, especially about the most important items on your list.

Are You Reliable?

This last question can be a bit tricky. Before you ask it, think about what you mean by “reliable.” It’s probably going to be important to you to have a home care provider who arrives on time, sticks to a regular schedule and communicates well when there needs to be a change. You certainly don’t want to find yourself in a situation where you’re in need of help and no one shows up.

Encourage candidates to talk about their success in time management. Ask them if they ever get to work late and in which circumstances. How well do they do at getting a list of tasks done during a work period? Question them about what they would do if they have to miss work. This will tell you a lot about their reliability. After all, you need an in-home caregiver you can count on all the time.

The Bottom Line

Finding the right home care provider may take some time, and you’ll have to interview each candidate thoroughly so that you get the right match for your needs and expectations. These interviews can be somewhat strenuous, but they’ll be worth it in the long run.

Your research and persistence will help you take control over your home care. So, start with these three questions as a springboard to find the home care provider that will be a good caregiver, and maybe even a friend.

Rachel Lustbader is a writer and editor with a decade of experience working in and writing about health care, the last five of which she has focused on senior health and senior living. Before joining Caring.com, Rachel worked with websites including HealthCare.com, BiteSizeBio.com, MedicareGuide.com, and BetterHelp.com. She studied health science as an undergraduate at Boston University and continued her education in health communication at BU in 2019. She can be reached at editorial@caring.com.