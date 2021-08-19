3 puffy sliders you can shop on sale at Nordstrom right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cute, iconic and versatile, it looks like puffy sliders are here to stay. With the shoe trend taking off the last few summers, it’s no wonder why you can spot so many folks in these adorable kicks.

Social media has sparked a few different fashion trends throughout the pandemic. However, puffy sliders are one that you can easily spot influencers wearing across social media. Right now, you’re in luck. Nordstrom just added a bunch of new markdowns to its site, and there are a few puffy slider options that you can still snag on sale.

Take a look at these three puffy sliders to snag on sale before putting away your summer clothes entirely.

A combination of a square toe and a puffy slider, these Open Edit sandals are too cute to pass up. Now retailing at just under $30, they’re a great pair of open-toed shoes to wear for special occasions, with jeans or even back to work.

There’s something about a braided shoe that always works with casual styles. For those still hitting up outdoor shindigs, these Steve Madden Paislee Slide Sandals have padded footing and arch support if you plan on standing for hours at a time.

Offered in deep army green and black, these puffy sliders are a little less upscale. These Vince Olina Slide Sandals are like puffy sandals from the future. Like stepping on a cloud, the sliders are designed with a cushioned insole for extra comfort.

There’s still time to hop on this summer-ready trend. Besides, you can always sport these for next summer.

