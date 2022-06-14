Web 3 Service Provider ScienceMagic.Studios Raises $10.3M From Coinbase Ventures, DCG, Others
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
ScienceMagic.Studios, a company that creates and advises on non-fungible token (NFTs) and social tokens, has raised $10.3 million in a pre-seed round, according to a press release.
The company is a venture between ScienceMagic.Inc, macro investor and RealVision founder Raoul Pal, and crypto research firm Delphi Digital.
The New York-based firm raised the investment from Liberty City Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), Coinbase Ventures, Noam Gottesman and Alan Howard. DCG is also the owner of CoinDesk.
ScienceMagic.Studios will assist Web 3 companies in multiple stages of development ranging from early-stage branding to the creation of digital assets. The funding will help the company scale in order to meet demand.
"Digital assets offer huge potential for brands to engage with their communities in a new way, and for talent to realize the true value from their work for the first time. But many brands are just starting to understand this," said David Pemsel, CEO and co-founder of ScienceMagic.Studios.