At least three officers were shot while responding to a 911 call about a crime suspect at a Cedar Park, Texas house, police officials said.

MORE: Texas police say 3 officers shot, but in stable condition

The unidentified officers were rushed to an area hospital in stable condition while the suspect remained barricaded inside the house, the Cedar Park Police tweeted.

A law enforcement official told ABC News that the call was for a domestic disturbance and there were at least three people held hostage inside the house.

Residents of the suburban Austin town were urged to stay indoors as the suspect remained inside the house.

MORE: Texas police officer shot and killed, 2 others injured after domestic disturbance

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared his condolences for the injured officers.

PHOTO: Police respond to a 911 call in a Cedar Park, Texas, home on August 16, 2020. (KVUE) More

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon," he said in a statement.

MORE: 2 police officers shot and killed in McAllen, Texas

ABC News's Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

3 police officers shot responding to 911 call at Texas home originally appeared on abcnews.go.com